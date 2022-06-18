 Skip to content

Stress Test update for 18 June 2022

I Swear i didn't Know

Ok i Fixed the Ui Scaling Problem to be COMPLETELY TRANSPARENT
i Have know i idea that there was a ui scaling problem this is what the game
looks like on my laptop and i thought it would just scale for every other laptop
screen But I Fixed it Now Keep in Mind Im 19 Trying to Make a Living As a Game Developer Im 1 Dev army Im not trying to make excuses i'm letting you know
everyone makes mistakes Im Sorry But its Fixed Now Though

OK I Fixed The UI Scaling Problem
TO BE COMPLETELY TRANSPARENT

I Honestly had no Idea There Was a Scaling problem This is What it Looks Like
From My POV https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O4n9aRmY4QHyQBusldPAZfyQZ790U-BU/view?usp=sharing

I Though it was Just Like That for everyone else BUT I can admit
when I'm wrong And Yes as a Indie Game Developer A 1 Man Dev team
I Make Mistakes and but Everyday I'm Still Learning as Growing As a Game Developer

I'm Sorry But its Fixed Now

Also I Gonna Be Improving the Zombie AI And Adding a Horde System

