I Swear i didn't Know

Ok i Fixed the Ui Scaling Problem to be COMPLETELY TRANSPARENT
i Have know i idea that there was a ui scaling problem this is what the game
looks like on my laptop and i thought it would just scale for every other laptop
screen But I Fixed it Now Keep in Mind Im 19 Trying to Make a Living As a Game Developer Im 1 Dev army Im not trying to make excuses i'm letting you know
everyone makes mistakes Im Sorry But its Fixed Now Though
Also I Gonna Be Improving the Zombie AI And Adding a Horde System
