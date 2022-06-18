Patch Notes v1.01

Updates
- The save function on the menu disappears, and you can save it on a bonfire throughout the map.
- The color of the drop item that comes out when you catch the boss monster has been changed to be more rare.
- Fist attacks now operate normally when unarmed.
- Running attacks are possible with "Movement + SHIFT + Left-click" in the unarmed state.
- When loading the game, the camera's rotation and zoom values load normally.
In addition to saving in the bonfire UI, I will add a companion management and item production system to be added later.
If there is anything else you would like, please give us your ideas in the community->discussion and we will immediately reflect them.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update