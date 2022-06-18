Patch Notes v1.01

The save function on the menu disappears, and you can save it on a bonfire throughout the map.

The color of the drop item that comes out when you catch the boss monster has been changed to be more rare.

Fist attacks now operate normally when unarmed.

Running attacks are possible with "Movement + SHIFT + Left-click" in the unarmed state.

When loading the game, the camera's rotation and zoom values load normally.

In addition to saving in the bonfire UI, I will add a companion management and item production system to be added later.

If there is anything else you would like, please give us your ideas in the community->discussion and we will immediately reflect them.

Thank you!