The Questing update for 18 June 2022

Patch Notes v1.01

Patch Notes v1.01 · Build 8963894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • The save function on the menu disappears, and you can save it on a bonfire throughout the map.
  • The color of the drop item that comes out when you catch the boss monster has been changed to be more rare.
  • Fist attacks now operate normally when unarmed.
  • Running attacks are possible with "Movement + SHIFT + Left-click" in the unarmed state.
  • When loading the game, the camera's rotation and zoom values load normally.

In addition to saving in the bonfire UI, I will add a companion management and item production system to be added later.
If there is anything else you would like, please give us your ideas in the community->discussion and we will immediately reflect them.

Thank you!

