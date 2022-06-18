REVO has been out for nearly 10 months now! It has received several updates for fixes and improvements as well as some holiday fun. This, however, is the first time a totally new game mode has been added since release.

What it is

Boss Rush is all about battling the biggest, toughest enemies in the game. In the main campaign, you fight through waves of enemies before you encounter any boss, but in this mode you encounter nothing but boss after boss.

How it works

Boss Rush is unlocked when you complete the main campaign. If you’ve already completed the main campaign in a previous version, then as soon as you boot up this new version of REVO, you will see “Play Boss Rush” on the title screen.

You will still fight, dock, reload, and launch just as before, so it’s not one endless run without any rest, but each time you start up REVO, the Boss Rush progress is reset and you start with almost no resources and must play all the bosses in order to complete the new campaign.

Since this is treated as a separate campaign of new, boss only levels, you earn separate personal best scores for each boss you defeat, which then combine into a total Boss Rush score. Although it is separate from the main campaign, your ship and weapon options do carry over, so anything you’ve unlocked in the main campaign is available to use when you play the Boss Rush.

Feel the rush

REVO’s Boss Rush mode offers a new way to play, focuses entirely on boss battles, packs a lot of action and variety into a small space, and provides a new high score to track your mastery. Plus there is now a better foundation for possible other new modes in the future. Whether you’ve played it before or not, I hope you’ll fire up REVO, unlock Boss Rush, and see what it’s like for yourself.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1662790/REVO/

Coming up

The first anniversary of REVO’s release in stores is almost upon us! I plan to publish another update in celebration and hope to include one or two of the features that have been repeatedly requested.

Meanwhile, what other game modes or features would you like to see in the next REVO updates? Discuss in the REVO community hub: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1662790/discussions/