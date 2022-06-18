2nd Performance Pass

All rocks now have LOD levels Fornells harbour has been semi optimised Fixed UI camera which was causing a slow down in VR Cloud level adjust for better performance Terrain LODs enhanced for better performance Various other minor tweaks and fixes.

As a benchmark I now get 16-18ms render times in Maupiti harbour. This is on a VIVE PRO2 running at full resolution of 2536 x 2536 @ 120hz per eye in Steam VR on a 2080ti.

Gameplay feels perfectly smooth although there is some reprojection happening it doesn't seem to be noticeable in game.

The biggest variation of fps in VR seems to be cloud level. Denser cloud formations do cause a slow down. I will be adding some configuration options so you can tweak clouds to your liking/system specs.