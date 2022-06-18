Update, Version 20220618

English

##########Content##################

Reduced the magic pen's cost 1500 -> 1000

New item: Scroll of Item Illusion

It allows you to change the appearance of randomly generated items.

It's sold by the random witchcraft merchant in the Commodity Market and a merchant in the Bazaar.

###########System#################

Added logical layers to get an item's display icon, display icon's hue, and display icon's tone instead of directly using its attributions.

简体中文

##########Content##################

降低了魔术笔的价格 1500 -> 1000

新物品：物体幻化卷轴

使用该卷轴可以允许更换随机生成的物品的外观。

在疁城小商品市场的巫术商人以及巴扎的某个商人那里有售。

###########System#################

加入了一个物品上的逻辑层用于确定物品显示使用的图标、图标的色调和图标的颜色蒙版，而不再直接使用其属性。