English
##########Content##################
Reduced the magic pen's cost 1500 -> 1000
New item: Scroll of Item Illusion
It allows you to change the appearance of randomly generated items.
It's sold by the random witchcraft merchant in the Commodity Market and a merchant in the Bazaar.
###########System#################
Added logical layers to get an item's display icon, display icon's hue, and display icon's tone instead of directly using its attributions.
简体中文
##########Content##################
降低了魔术笔的价格 1500 -> 1000
新物品：物体幻化卷轴
使用该卷轴可以允许更换随机生成的物品的外观。
在疁城小商品市场的巫术商人以及巴扎的某个商人那里有售。
###########System#################
加入了一个物品上的逻辑层用于确定物品显示使用的图标、图标的色调和图标的颜色蒙版，而不再直接使用其属性。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 18 June 2022
Update, Version 20220618
English
Changed files in this update