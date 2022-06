Share · View all patches · Build 8963600 · Last edited 18 June 2022 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

We are planning on adding a new game mode, sandbox:

-no story, all locations unlocked from the start

-all tools unlocked in shops

-random routines

-random locks

-some other stuff

Let us know what would you add in the sandbox mode.

Oh and we also fixed some bugs like achievements lagging etc.