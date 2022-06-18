Early access update #7

Share · View all patches · Build 8963484 · Last edited 18 June 2022 – 12:26:06 UTC by Wendy

We have decided to postpone the release of the Early Access phase to July 8 so as not to be drowned in Steam Summer Sales offers.

So here is a small early access update that fixes some issues and integrates Steam achievements.

New features:

Support for Steam Achievements

Improvements:

The end of story rewards screen is now animated

Fixed issues: