Drifter's Tales update for 18 June 2022

Early access update #7

Share · View all patches · Build 8963484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have decided to postpone the release of the Early Access phase to July 8 so as not to be drowned in Steam Summer Sales offers.

So here is a small early access update that fixes some issues and integrates Steam achievements.

New features:

  • Support for Steam Achievements

Improvements:

  • The end of story rewards screen is now animated

Fixed issues:

  • Sometimes the Between Two story did not launch properly after completing the first 3 stories
  • The back of the Aibell card was fixed after it was beaten
  • At the end of a story, the modifiers offered following a won bet were added to the player's deck instead of going to the list of mods
