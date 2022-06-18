Early access update #7

We have decided to postpone the release of the Early Access phase to July 8 so as not to be drowned in Steam Summer Sales offers.
So here is a small early access update that fixes some issues and integrates Steam achievements.
New features:
- Support for Steam Achievements
Improvements:
- The end of story rewards screen is now animated
Fixed issues:
- Sometimes the Between Two story did not launch properly after completing the first 3 stories
- The back of the Aibell card was fixed after it was beaten
- At the end of a story, the modifiers offered following a won bet were added to the player's deck instead of going to the list of mods
Changed files in this update