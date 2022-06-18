Patch Notes 0.7.01

We pushed a small patch today that fixes a few of the launch day bugs that we saw. Ordinarily for our smaller updates like this, we will post patch notes to the discussion boards only and reserve news items like this for our more substantial updates.

Fixed:

Chest spawns for main quest are not correctly placed on terrain

Enemies sometimes pause for a second while fleeing

Some types of side quest descriptions not injecting TargetFaction correctly

Navmesh issues around Imperial Temple causing NPCs to get stuck at the corner and by the door

Increased drop rate for several side quests

In game map needs to be updated to match main menu map

Night Demon (all varieties) collider too small (front and back)

Head enchant text on end story screen not showing the amount of mp2/hp2 increase

Issue with several side quests not spawning correct number of enemies (including some spawning no enemies)

Sometimes old helmet left on player model when switching helmets

Issue with (Dungeon 07) chest(s) not dropping loot 100% of the time

Issue with (Dungeon 08) enemies spawning outside of dungeon

Navmesh in (Dungeon 10) issues on right hand path leading to boss platform

HiveMother sometimes summons too many child bees

NecroLord not casting shield when it’s off cooldown and should cast it

Remove temp object in main menu background scene (scene 03)

Light spells sometimes doing less than double damage to undead

Balance Adjustments: