Patch Notes 0.7.01

We pushed a small patch today that fixes a few of the launch day bugs that we saw. Ordinarily for our smaller updates like this, we will post patch notes to the discussion boards only and reserve news items like this for our more substantial updates.
Fixed:
- Chest spawns for main quest are not correctly placed on terrain
- Enemies sometimes pause for a second while fleeing
- Some types of side quest descriptions not injecting TargetFaction correctly
- Navmesh issues around Imperial Temple causing NPCs to get stuck at the corner and by the door
- Increased drop rate for several side quests
- In game map needs to be updated to match main menu map
- Night Demon (all varieties) collider too small (front and back)
- Head enchant text on end story screen not showing the amount of mp2/hp2 increase
- Issue with several side quests not spawning correct number of enemies (including some spawning no enemies)
- Sometimes old helmet left on player model when switching helmets
- Issue with (Dungeon 07) chest(s) not dropping loot 100% of the time
- Issue with (Dungeon 08) enemies spawning outside of dungeon
- Navmesh in (Dungeon 10) issues on right hand path leading to boss platform
- HiveMother sometimes summons too many child bees
- NecroLord not casting shield when it’s off cooldown and should cast it
- Remove temp object in main menu background scene (scene 03)
- Light spells sometimes doing less than double damage to undead
Balance Adjustments:
- Reduced health on all enemies under level 5
- Increased (slightly) the chance of getting an green quality drop vs. white/gray
- Increased (slightly) health on ghosts at levels 10+
Changed files in this update