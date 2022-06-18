Updated to Version 0.4.1

Hi all-
Dropping a quick but somewhat substantial patch update to the game today. It includes several quality of life improvements (many of which should have been there to begin with, but hey) and a few fixes for level geometry/placement of objects which may cause you to get stuck. Here's the full list:
- Fixed bug in Forest World that prevented you from throwing bombs if you threw one before a cutscene
- Fixed an area in Forest World behind the Life Tree that you would get stuck in
- Fixed a hole in the final Space World room that let you fly out into space forever (there's nothing out there, I'm sorry)
- Fixed bug where game audio would suddenly get loud upon entering/leaving a world
- Added a bit more "jungle" background ambience to Forest World
- Added a "Quit" button to in-game pause menu that lets you immediately quit to desktop
- Added a confirmation prompt to all cutscenes to prevent accidental skipping
- Added a visual indicator for when the game is auto-saving
- Made a few minor cosmetic alterations to various level textures in Haunted World and School World
That's all for now. A big thanks to those of you who pointed out a few of these issues, as well as those who've requested more QoL features.
I'm going to be taking a short break from development for awhile and catch up on some other projects I've been putting off. Of course, if there are any game-breaking bugs that pop up please let me know.
-sodaraptor
