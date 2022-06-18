Updated to Version 0.4.1

Hi all-

Dropping a quick but somewhat substantial patch update to the game today. It includes several quality of life improvements (many of which should have been there to begin with, but hey) and a few fixes for level geometry/placement of objects which may cause you to get stuck. Here's the full list:

Fixed bug in Forest World that prevented you from throwing bombs if you threw one before a cutscene

Fixed an area in Forest World behind the Life Tree that you would get stuck in

Fixed a hole in the final Space World room that let you fly out into space forever (there's nothing out there, I'm sorry)

Fixed bug where game audio would suddenly get loud upon entering/leaving a world

Added a bit more "jungle" background ambience to Forest World

Added a "Quit" button to in-game pause menu that lets you immediately quit to desktop

Added a confirmation prompt to all cutscenes to prevent accidental skipping

Added a visual indicator for when the game is auto-saving

Made a few minor cosmetic alterations to various level textures in Haunted World and School World

That's all for now. A big thanks to those of you who pointed out a few of these issues, as well as those who've requested more QoL features.

I'm going to be taking a short break from development for awhile and catch up on some other projects I've been putting off. Of course, if there are any game-breaking bugs that pop up please let me know.

-sodaraptor