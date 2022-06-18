 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hypnagogia: Boundless Dreams update for 18 June 2022

Updated to Version 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8963059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all-

Dropping a quick but somewhat substantial patch update to the game today. It includes several quality of life improvements (many of which should have been there to begin with, but hey) and a few fixes for level geometry/placement of objects which may cause you to get stuck. Here's the full list:

  • Fixed bug in Forest World that prevented you from throwing bombs if you threw one before a cutscene
  • Fixed an area in Forest World behind the Life Tree that you would get stuck in
  • Fixed a hole in the final Space World room that let you fly out into space forever (there's nothing out there, I'm sorry)
  • Fixed bug where game audio would suddenly get loud upon entering/leaving a world
  • Added a bit more "jungle" background ambience to Forest World
  • Added a "Quit" button to in-game pause menu that lets you immediately quit to desktop
  • Added a confirmation prompt to all cutscenes to prevent accidental skipping
  • Added a visual indicator for when the game is auto-saving
  • Made a few minor cosmetic alterations to various level textures in Haunted World and School World

That's all for now. A big thanks to those of you who pointed out a few of these issues, as well as those who've requested more QoL features.

I'm going to be taking a short break from development for awhile and catch up on some other projects I've been putting off. Of course, if there are any game-breaking bugs that pop up please let me know.

-sodaraptor

Changed files in this update

Depot 1665501
  • Loading history…
Depot 1665502
  • Loading history…
Depot 1665503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link