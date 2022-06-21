DashPanel update 1.8.3

Support Richard Burns Rally UDP data with the NGP 6 mod

Add names option to intervals

F1 2021 Damage indicator

F1 22 Preparations (Untested)

Units for power and torque in Forza

AMS2 read data: IMO tyre temps, DRS, ABS & TC Level, ERS Mode.

My mods toggle added to mod browser

Add comma to lbs in truck sim

UI: Give community layouts their own tab

ACC Fix: Zero out Last Time and Best time when not set.

Button box fix Insert, Delete, Home, End, Page Up, Page Down