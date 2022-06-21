Support Richard Burns Rally UDP data with the NGP 6 mod
Add names option to intervals
F1 2021 Damage indicator
F1 22 Preparations (Untested)
Units for power and torque in Forza
AMS2 read data: IMO tyre temps, DRS, ABS & TC Level, ERS Mode.
My mods toggle added to mod browser
Add comma to lbs in truck sim
UI: Give community layouts their own tab
ACC Fix: Zero out Last Time and Best time when not set.
Button box fix Insert, Delete, Home, End, Page Up, Page Down
DashPanel update for 21 June 2022
DashPanel update 1.8.3
