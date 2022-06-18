Story Mode and Quality of Life Improvements

Story Mode Adjustments
- While playing in story mode, you can now only use Roxy.
- Roxy is now wearing whichever cosmetics you have equipped during cutscenes.
- Improved audio on certain cutscenes.
- Enhanced particle effects on all cutscenes.
- Text boxes have new backgrounds which better fit the new U.I. & provide easier readability
Gamepad Support
- Resizing the LCD, moving it and changing camera angle can now be rebound to different controls on the D-Pad.*****
- The table can now be nudged using either the left or right joysticks, this can be adjusted in the settings menu.
Misc. & Bug Fixes
- 4 Hats have been adjusted to better fit Roxy's head.
- Great Gamble & Graceful Games - Devious Donna/The Witch has a new aura that surrounds her.
- Resetting gamepad controls now resets the control roxy joystick option.
- Fixed a bug where the control roxy joystick prompt didn't always display correct selection.
- Fixed a bug on the end run screen not automatically highlighting an option for gamepads.
- Blissful Builder - Adjusted the pipe size & ball shoot trajectory to better hide the ball inside the pipe when transfering to the upper platform.
- Fixed a typo on Blissful Builder.
- Fixed a bug involving the rebinding controls not displaying the prompt in specific situations.
- Fixed a visual bug on the ending cutscene where Donna would sometimes flicker in place.
- Fixed a bug on Great Gamble where Donna would be in the soccer pose.
- Cleaned up some text on the main menu.
There was always the ability to control these things with the D-Pad, but now you can rebind them to different D-Pad Buttons.
