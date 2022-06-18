 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 18 June 2022

Story Mode and Quality of Life Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8962685

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story Mode Adjustments

  • While playing in story mode, you can now only use Roxy.
  • Roxy is now wearing whichever cosmetics you have equipped during cutscenes.
  • Improved audio on certain cutscenes.
  • Enhanced particle effects on all cutscenes.
  • Text boxes have new backgrounds which better fit the new U.I. & provide easier readability

Gamepad Support

  • Resizing the LCD, moving it and changing camera angle can now be rebound to different controls on the D-Pad.*****
  • The table can now be nudged using either the left or right joysticks, this can be adjusted in the settings menu.

Misc. & Bug Fixes

  • 4 Hats have been adjusted to better fit Roxy's head.
  • Great Gamble & Graceful Games - Devious Donna/The Witch has a new aura that surrounds her.
  • Resetting gamepad controls now resets the control roxy joystick option.
  • Fixed a bug where the control roxy joystick prompt didn't always display correct selection.
  • Fixed a bug on the end run screen not automatically highlighting an option for gamepads.
  • Blissful Builder - Adjusted the pipe size & ball shoot trajectory to better hide the ball inside the pipe when transfering to the upper platform.
  • Fixed a typo on Blissful Builder.
  • Fixed a bug involving the rebinding controls not displaying the prompt in specific situations.
  • Fixed a visual bug on the ending cutscene where Donna would sometimes flicker in place.
  • Fixed a bug on Great Gamble where Donna would be in the soccer pose.
  • Cleaned up some text on the main menu.

There was always the ability to control these things with the D-Pad, but now you can rebind them to different D-Pad Buttons.

[h2]Have a wonderful weekend everyone[\h2]

