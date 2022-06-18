Story Mode and Quality of Life Improvements

Story Mode Adjustments

While playing in story mode, you can now only use Roxy.

Roxy is now wearing whichever cosmetics you have equipped during cutscenes.

Improved audio on certain cutscenes.

Enhanced particle effects on all cutscenes.

Text boxes have new backgrounds which better fit the new U.I. & provide easier readability

Gamepad Support

Resizing the LCD, moving it and changing camera angle can now be rebound to different controls on the D-Pad.*****

The table can now be nudged using either the left or right joysticks, this can be adjusted in the settings menu.

Misc. & Bug Fixes

4 Hats have been adjusted to better fit Roxy's head.

Great Gamble & Graceful Games - Devious Donna/The Witch has a new aura that surrounds her.

Resetting gamepad controls now resets the control roxy joystick option.

Fixed a bug where the control roxy joystick prompt didn't always display correct selection.

Fixed a bug on the end run screen not automatically highlighting an option for gamepads.

Blissful Builder - Adjusted the pipe size & ball shoot trajectory to better hide the ball inside the pipe when transfering to the upper platform.

Fixed a typo on Blissful Builder.

Fixed a bug involving the rebinding controls not displaying the prompt in specific situations.

Fixed a visual bug on the ending cutscene where Donna would sometimes flicker in place.

Fixed a bug on Great Gamble where Donna would be in the soccer pose.

Cleaned up some text on the main menu.

There was always the ability to control these things with the D-Pad, but now you can rebind them to different D-Pad Buttons.

[h2]Have a wonderful weekend everyone[\h2]