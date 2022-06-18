Half-Life: Restored - Hotfix v1.4b

In today's small update we're adding MetaRenderer back. Since we still don't have enough information how it performs in Low/Mid tier PC's, we made it optional.

When you launch Half-Life: Restored, it will ask you if you want to launch with or without MetaRenderer.

If you have a Low/Mid tier PC and want to contribute, please try to launch and report your experience or any errors with MetaRenderer in Half-Life: Restored's Discussions tab.

Which can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1283930/discussions/

Patch Notes for v1.4b

• MetaRenderer

Added cache files

GL_ARB_shader_draw_parameters fixed for some cards

Performance optimizations

• Misc

Adjusted flashlight angle

Launching the game with MetaRenderer is now optional

• Maps

C2A2H :