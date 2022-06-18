Half-Life: Restored - Hotfix v1.4b

In today's small update we're adding MetaRenderer back. Since we still don't have enough information how it performs in Low/Mid tier PC's, we made it optional.
When you launch Half-Life: Restored, it will ask you if you want to launch with or without MetaRenderer.
If you have a Low/Mid tier PC and want to contribute, please try to launch and report your experience or any errors with MetaRenderer in Half-Life: Restored's Discussions tab.
Which can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1283930/discussions/
Patch Notes for v1.4b
• MetaRenderer
- Added cache files
- GL_ARB_shader_draw_parameters fixed for some cards
- Performance optimizations
• Misc
- Adjusted flashlight angle
- Launching the game with MetaRenderer is now optional
• Maps
C2A2H :
- Revived the dead scientists in globe room
Changed files in this update