Half-Life: Restored update for 18 June 2022

Half-Life: Restored - Hotfix v1.4b

Build 8962684

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In today's small update we're adding MetaRenderer back. Since we still don't have enough information how it performs in Low/Mid tier PC's, we made it optional.

When you launch Half-Life: Restored, it will ask you if you want to launch with or without MetaRenderer.

If you have a Low/Mid tier PC and want to contribute, please try to launch and report your experience or any errors with MetaRenderer in Half-Life: Restored's Discussions tab.

Which can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1283930/discussions/

Patch Notes for v1.4b

• MetaRenderer

  • Added cache files
  • GL_ARB_shader_draw_parameters fixed for some cards
  • Performance optimizations

• Misc

  • Adjusted flashlight angle
  • Launching the game with MetaRenderer is now optional

• Maps

C2A2H :

  • Revived the dead scientists in globe room
