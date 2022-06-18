A Motley Crew

Hi everyone!

This is a content drop of new character art, plus various bugfixes and other minor enhancements.

New in this build:

Twenty new prefab character costumes -- this expands our built-in costume library by over 50%!

Exposed the previously-hidden "model scale" costume editing parameter, which gives you even more control over your edited costumes! Similarly, exposed a "down" slider for the 'torso' piece so that you can correct issues with character legs poking through the ground.

Fixed issues with player migrations. Previously, when players out-leveled their current region they would only consider migrating to immediately adjoining regions; now players will consider migrating through intermediate regions to try to find a correct-level region for themselves. (So if a newly level 3 player needs to travel from their current level 2 region through a level 1 region in order to reach a level 3 region, they'll now do that which they wouldn't have done before)

Fixed a number of single-frame visual glitches when switching between tabs in various UI windows.

Fixed a number of bugs involving vehicles which traveled through inactive regions.

Fixed the "level two tutorial" failing to set the "completed the level two tutorial" flag, and therefore the tutorial being re-shown during every new game. Big apologies for missing this annoyance for so long, everyone!

Several big optimizations around UI elements showing 3D scenes, saving CPU time, GPU time, as well as lowering VRAM usage.

...oh, and one more thing -- after many requests, you can now (finally!) unlock extra NPC slots as your game grows!

Plus of course, fixes for a whole swathe of more minor bugs and glitches.

An update on the dev team: we're now safely ensconced in our new office (which I wrote about a little in the last update). The dungeon update is coming along nicely and I'm super excited to show it off (but also it's been so much more work than I ever expected going into it! But also it's coming together to be so much more exciting than I had expected and I'm really looking forward to being able to show off what we've been doing!)

Once again, thanks so much to everyone for your enthusiasm and support and we'll talk again really soon!

-T