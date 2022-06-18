Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #54

The main addition this week is 4 new monster events! I hope the runs and characters are starting to feel more alive with all these random events!
About half of the trading and free gift events are done now. I have also finished the art for nearly all the characters that will talk! The most time consuming part of making these is now the writing.
I didn't get to finish the Altered Story exclusive event this week, but I'm pretty sure I can finish it before the next update in 2 weeks.
Early Access updated game version to v7.6
Content Added
- 4 new monster events to unlock
- 8 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 573)
- 1 new song that plays in certain events
- Event records now appear on the last tab of radiated events
Updates and tweaks
- Dreamscapes and Events will not appear in the collection menu until certain dreams are fulfilled
- Lila will now always want to eat 4 mood points worth of tetrids
Bug Fixes
- On certain backgrounds, bullets might not switch to alternate contrasting sprites if certain other dreamscapes were still locked
ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː
Changed files in this update