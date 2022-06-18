 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 18 June 2022

Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #54

The main addition this week is 4 new monster events! I hope the runs and characters are starting to feel more alive with all these random events!

About half of the trading and free gift events are done now. I have also finished the art for nearly all the characters that will talk! The most time consuming part of making these is now the writing.

I didn't get to finish the Altered Story exclusive event this week, but I'm pretty sure I can finish it before the next update in 2 weeks.

Early Access updated game version to v7.6

Content Added

  • 4 new monster events to unlock
  • 8 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 573)
  • 1 new song that plays in certain events
  • Event records now appear on the last tab of radiated events

Updates and tweaks

  • Dreamscapes and Events will not appear in the collection menu until certain dreams are fulfilled
  • Lila will now always want to eat 4 mood points worth of tetrids

Bug Fixes

  • On certain backgrounds, bullets might not switch to alternate contrasting sprites if certain other dreamscapes were still locked

