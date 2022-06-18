Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #54

The main addition this week is 4 new monster events! I hope the runs and characters are starting to feel more alive with all these random events!

About half of the trading and free gift events are done now. I have also finished the art for nearly all the characters that will talk! The most time consuming part of making these is now the writing.

I didn't get to finish the Altered Story exclusive event this week, but I'm pretty sure I can finish it before the next update in 2 weeks.

Early Access updated game version to v7.6

Content Added

4 new monster events to unlock

8 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 573)

1 new song that plays in certain events

Event records now appear on the last tab of radiated events

Dreamscapes and Events will not appear in the collection menu until certain dreams are fulfilled

Lila will now always want to eat 4 mood points worth of tetrids

Bug Fixes

On certain backgrounds, bullets might not switch to alternate contrasting sprites if certain other dreamscapes were still locked

