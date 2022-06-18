Nerf Patch

Thank you all so much for playing today. We are working hard on getting your feedback into the game, and fixing what we can.

One of the biggest things we have noticed is that players are having way to hard of a time to play around. So we decided to apply this patch here:

Increased the light radius / power for the ghosts.

Nerfed the shadow people.

Increased the time when the shadow people spawn in.

Nerfed the butcher, he wont spawn in as often.

Nerfed the radius of the shadow people proximity kill.

Reduced the number of demons from 30 down to 10

Reduced the rate when demon letters spawn

Reduced the spawn rate of demon books

Reduced the spawn rate for sacred pages.

Increased the range of the UVED's

Reduced the time for lobbies to time out .

Reduced foot step audio.

You now leave the tablet using RMB rather then ESC key

Added the controls layout to the pause menu.

Paranormal Zone Audio Queues Will fire more often.

Added Tips / hints depending on your role.

Hopefully this will help ease in new players, and we are looking forward to more feed back on how to make the game easier to get into.