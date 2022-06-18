V0.6.3 - Crossbow and Fire Cannon Rework and Other Balance Changes!

Balance Changes

Currently on-hit elemental builds are the easiest to clear the game with, while pure gun builds aren't doing so well. I've made some balance adjustments to hopefully make more build viable at clearing the game. I've also reworked the crossbow and fire cannon to hopefully make them more unique. There will be more balance changes to come in the future, as well as new upgrade perks, characters, and weapons, so stay tuned for that.

Weapons

Crossbow: Changed passive to - Hold the shoot button to charge. Charging gives more damage and piercing to your bullets.

Fire Cannon: Reworked to behave like a continuously firing, short range flamethrower.

Batgun: Damage increased from 6 to 8. Bounce +1

Dual SMGs: Time to reload changed from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds. Max ammo reduced from 32 to 24.

Grenade Launcher: Damage increase from 45 to 60. Time for grenades to explode shortened.

Characters

Hina dash damage increased to 3x bullet damage.

Upgrade Perks

Electro Mage: Lightning now strikes enemy closest to your cursor.

Glare: Damage increased from 5 to 25

Dragon: Pierce +1

Powershot: Damage increased to from 25% to 35%

Bigshot: Damage increased from 35% to 45%

Fresh Clip: Damage after reloading increased from 30% to 50%

Firestarter: Launches a fireball every 5th attack instead of every 4th

Frostbite: Damage reduced from 35% to 15% of enemy max HP

Shatter: Damage reduced from 25% to 10% of enemy max HP

Enemies

HP of enemies from 10 minutes to 18 minutes reduced for a smoother difficulty ramp.

Increased how often Shoggoth (laser eye boss) attacks.

Fixes

Fixed a bug with Sight Magic not applying all on-hit effects

Fixed a bug that would cause a gun to keep reloading non-stop if canceling out of it with Hina's Dash, which effectively gave the player infinite ammo.

Fixed a bug that caused Trees to do 0 damage to the player.

Fixed a bug where if Guardian activated off of one of Lilith's spirits, it would cause spirits, bullets, and enemies to stop moving.

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash if Guardian activated off of Hina's shadow clone.

Fixed a bug with Hina's Enhanced Shadow not increasing her shadow clone's attack speed.

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

Thank you to everyone for playing and supporting 20 Minutes Till Dawn. I hope you guys continue to enjoy the game!