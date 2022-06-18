Superfly Full Release

Hello,

We have two exciting announcements to share with you. First, Superfly is officially leaving Early Access. We are now in full release! Check out our new trailer on our Store page! We’ve got a ton of new content for you: a giant new turret boss, updated controls for all the movement modes, greatly improved performance, and a variety of extra game modes (upside-down city! 10x more powerful flight!). All these new features are live now on both the PC and Quest versions of Superfly.

Second, Superfly is out now on Quest! Over the last couple of years, we’ve heard your constant requests to bring Superfly to the Quest headset. Almost exactly one year ago today, we started working on our port to the Quest 1 and Quest 2. With the help of our development team and our beta testers from our Discord, your dream has become a reality! Superfly is out on the Quest App Lab Store, AVAILABLE NOW!

With Full Release and Quest release, Superfly is feature complete. We will continue to provide support and bug fixes for the foreseeable future, but this is our last major content update. We also want to be upfront with you guys, with our full release, soon there will be a slight price increase from $14.99 to $19.99, to reflect all the new content we’ve added since our initial Early release. Don’t worry though, Superfly will be participating in both the Steam Summer Sale 2022 and the Steam VR Fest coming up this summer, so that is your chance to get Superfly at a discounted rate!

We can’t tell you how much all of this has meant to us. How much all our fans have meant to us. We started this as a hobby project, never expecting we would ever even have 100 users. To be here now... Tens of thousands of fans later. Viral videos. Youtubers playing us who have millions of subscribers. A Discord community of over 700 members. It’s truly mind boggling. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.

We also want to give a sincere thanks to all the users on our Discord server who have kept us going over the last couple of years. Many of you have been there since the beginning, cheering us on, suggesting new ideas or powers, telling us about bugs, helping us test our game, and so much more. We’re so proud of the community we have built about fun, games, acceptance, tolerance. A safe place for everyone to just have fun talking about VR games. We encourage all of you to join our Discord community if you haven’t already, either for fun, or if you have any troubles with running Superfly. Come and chat with our development team, or with our dedicated community support team ready to help you.

And with all of that, our time with Superfly is coming to a close. Our development team Loco Motion Devs has been working hard on Superfly for a very long time, and we’re ready to move on to our next project, whatever that may be. Keep an eye out on all our platforms if you want to stay up to date with what Loco Motion Devs will do next.