The Sound of Fireworks: The Haiku is OUT NOW!

Hey everyone,

We finally made it.

1.0.

After three long years, a collective sigh of relief and a very heartfelt thank you is now in order! Amimi's story is now available for purchase (and at a 20% discount as a thank you for picking it up within the first week) and we couldn't be happier to finally have the game done for you all to play.

There are far too many people to thank, but to everyone who has helped with the title in a technical or emotional standpoint:

THANK YOU!

And now...

Let Amimi tell you a story of hers.

Best,

TSOF Team