v.1.8.9 (June 15, 2022)

v.1.8.9 (June 15, 2022)

Added: Export Grid Map data. Useful for defining cells in a 3d grid for collisions or similar cases. A Godot project example can be downloaded that demonstrates its use. Check documentation for more information.

Added: Key bindings for cycling through Prefab objects while in draw mode. Shift+[ and Shift+] to cycle through the list. Must have a prefab selected in the Scene panel first.

Added: A new "Merge Edges" action. This will take two tiles that share an edge and combine them into one tile. Select an edge and then right-click to open the Edit mode context menu > Edges > Merge Edges. The safe action will only merge them if their UVs match.

Added: New setting to show entire tileset in the Painting panel regardless of the selected area in the tileset. To enable, go to Edit > Settings > Tilesets > Show entire Tileset in Painting panel.

Added: New setting to auto-reverse faces when mirroring/flipping tiles. This will be enabled by default. To toggle this setting, go to Edit > Settings > Edit Mode > Reverse with Mirror/Flip.

Added: Visual indicators when Disabling selections for face/vert/edge. The corresponding text at bottom of 3d viewport will turn red when disabled.

Changed: In the Painting panel, Delete key will now erase pixels from a selected area instead of removing the selection. You can use Ctrl+D if you want to deselect.

Changed: Ctrl key has been switched to Command key for Mac users. Mac users will need to reset their bindings to overwrite their cached bindings.

Fixed: Hidden faces would become selected when click+dragging to select an area.

Fixed: Using Triangle Divide and Triangle Merge in Active Edit Mode would cause tiles to become uneditable until new tiles were drawn.

Fixed: Increasing framerate in settings would make camera move faster with YGHJ+Spacebar.

