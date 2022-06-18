 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 18 June 2022

Bigger bags! More slots!

Build 8961579

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.28
-Changed inventory menu buttons to be 8 across to align with the pockets layout.
-Increased inventory size of all bag objects.
-Setup inventory to try to move items between bags when equiping a new bag.
-Setup Dropped Items menu to select the take-all button by default when the menu opens using gamepads
-Adjusted Crate menu to not cut off names of items.
-Fixed tracking learned items between characters where it wouldn't always clear what has been learned and the new character would learn some "free" stuff.
-Fixed digging for treasure to drop the correct note bottle setup
-Fixed menu logic to clear out the selected character after deleting a character if its the current character

