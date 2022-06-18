Bigger bags! More slots!

v0.5.28

-Changed inventory menu buttons to be 8 across to align with the pockets layout.

-Increased inventory size of all bag objects.

-Setup inventory to try to move items between bags when equiping a new bag.

-Setup Dropped Items menu to select the take-all button by default when the menu opens using gamepads

-Adjusted Crate menu to not cut off names of items.

-Fixed tracking learned items between characters where it wouldn't always clear what has been learned and the new character would learn some "free" stuff.

-Fixed digging for treasure to drop the correct note bottle setup

-Fixed menu logic to clear out the selected character after deleting a character if its the current character