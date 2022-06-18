THE RAIDS UPDATE is Now Available!

Greetings, Captains!

The news are so exciting that we are yelling them out loud in writing: THE UPDATE IS NOW AVAILABLE! It adds additional content for those who have already completed the game or are in the late stages. You will be able to test your skills and claim exclusive rewards!

Here’s what’s waiting for you:

🔹 Play raids and defeat all the bosses

During a raid, you will be able to complete various missions: first comes the air stage, after successfully surviving it, you will progress to the ground stage and face different missions and enemies!

🔹 Increase the difficulty by introducing new challenges

Before starting each raid, you will be able to choose up to four challenges, for example, “Play raid without using ship abilities” or “Play raid without dodging”. The choice is yours!

🔹 Get unique weapons

You get a reward for each successfully completed task! As a note: these rewards can only be collected once per player. As a prize, you will earn resources which can be used to create a special weapon – Swarm Gun, Swarm Flare Gun, Swarm Acid Flame Gun, Swarm Rifle. They all have special features. Try each of them to decide what suits you!

🔹 Earn as many points as you can

During a raid, you will earn points for various actions.

You can easily track your progress as your points will be displayed during the raid.

What affects the points?

Defeating an enemy or/and a boss, completing a quest, time spent, and receiving damage are the main factors that influence the total number of points.

Then the previous number multiplies by the rate of your challenges. Each challenge has its own rate that depends on its difficulty.

🔹 Follow our Discord to share your progress!

How to get to the Raid:

The raids to the Swarm become available following the defeat of the Eater. Start the dialog with Lucas, the Swarm Hunter, who will wait for you on the Fathership.

Captains, thank you for your support! We hope you’ll enjoy this update. Remember that we’re looking forward to reading your feedback!

OTHER CHANGES

- OPTIMIZATION -

Optimized the effects of rain, capsules and other animations with small elements

- BALANCE -

Lowered the difficulty of enemies in the Hungry Gardens location (the resources are the same as before)

Non-Elite ground Falcons damage have been slightly increased

Falcons lancers become faster and more aggressive

Cooldown of Pyrostation, Shock Storm, Oppressor, Jericho, Time Stopper has increased

Duration of Pyrostation, Oppressor has decreased

Oppressor HP has increased

Oppressor damage has decreased

Reduce all grenades fire period to 0.5 seconds

- FEATURES -

Updated the location of buildings on Fathership

There are now 2 stations for opening loot boxes on the Fathership

Added enemies direction markers

Added cutscenes skip before bosses

Now hook works more conveniently

Now the character comes to life at the nearest gas station after the end of all Lumas energy

Added the ability to put turrets on the ship

Warehouses added to gas stations

Added ability to remap ship rotation buttons

Added a new type of puzzles, where the player is supposed to use levers in a correct order. Some of the scale puzzles are replaced by them

Added ability to remap second artifacts button

Now, when visiting the Fathership, the energy of the Luna, ammunition, HP, number of first aid kits and grenades are restored

Interactive window with the item that can be sent by Luma has changed. Now you can see the state of the ship's warehouse in that window - the number of items in the hold / the total allowable number of slots in the hold. Minor visual changes regarding the distance of text from the edges of the window

Information about the status of the warehouse of the currently selected ship does not appear on the Fathership, because the item is sent to the warehouse

Option which allowed using old ship cannons controls was removed

Added structure names to the following windows: armory window, laboratory window, ship workshop window. Also added names in the building upgrade window.

Now the reloading of the player's weapon begins after spending the last ammo from the clip, and also when switching to a weapon that has no ammo left, but there is an opportunity to reload

Now Luma takes cargo to nearest warehouse

Flying enemies are shown on tablet map and mini-map

Game saves up to three previous saves backups to folder %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/HungryCouch/BlackSkylands/Saves/Profile{N}/backup

Enemies barks work again

Exclamation mark above the ship repair quest character disappears after quest completion

Added ability to change mapping for grenade throwing

Added ore processing queue

Removed Christmas decorations from Tourtletown

- BUGS -

Fixed green artefacts on some graphics cards

Fixed that when moving to the helm, the cursor crosshair decreased along with the distance of the camera

Fixed boats' ship holds with repair kits not being moved with the boats

Fixed a problem where assault on some locations could not be fought off (Big Water Island, Old Sawmill, Iron Burgeon) if the game was updated from an older save. For the fix to work you should visit again all the major islands of these archipelagos

Fixed enemies not being able to cross areas with destructible rocks even after their destruction

Fixed enemies not being able to approach the center of an island because of local avoidance system error

Fixed the disappearance of the cursor in the Menu after closing the Tablet by ESC and immediate opening Menu window by the same key

Fixed a bug where player's ship could appear in the ground of the Crab Skeet location

Fixed a bug where Falcons wouldn't attack Ewing in the first cutscene with him

Removed objects, that could appear under the rubble, left by Crash in the Big Water Island location

Fixed a spot in the Glutton Island location, where a player can get stuck

Fixed a bug where two warnings in a row could appear in Ron's shop

Fixed a bug where enemies could still continue to attack the player when received lethal damage

Fixed a bug where reforged ship ability would get installed on a ship only after ship respawn

Ship ability slot buttons in the shipyard cannot be selected multiple times and play multiple selection sounds now

Fixed lingers animation bug when they could stand still and play running animation at one time

Fixed: wrong ammo type for crossbow

Fixed that the sound of the ship's boost disappeared when the ship received damage

Fixed that the sound of the ship's boost disappeared over time, even if the boost itself continued

Fixed that when there is a lack of energy for boost, holding the ability key could cause a sound about a lack of energy to be played every frame

Angle between shotgun projectiles under mods influence is now correctly calculated

Fixed that if you move to Moth Nest using teleportation to Fuel Station during "Reach the Moth Nest" quest, there was incorrect input enabling after cutscene

Removed unused control maps for an old cannons control system for gamepads

Fixed Barrel furniture item duplication when attempting to transfer by Luma

Random sky events are now correctly cleaned up on game loading start

Fixed artifact cooldown timer

Controls mapping reset doesn't break ship acceleration / deceleration mapping anymore

Devourer now only attacks the player

Fixed fire animation position

Fixed a bug when it was proposed to make 0 resources in the factory, now the minimum amount is 1

Fixed that player didn't receive control back after Devourer's death

Fixed that if you die while in boarding ship battle, the next time it will be impossible to open boarding ship storage after killing all enemies

Fixed that some sounds were not adjusted by volume sliders

Fixed some ship abilities activating when navigating tablet

The wreckage of civil boats is now falling down correctly

Fixed that if you change key mapping in settings, mapping tips didn't changed on abilities icons in HUD

Yours truly,

• • •

