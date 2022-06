Share · View all patches · Build 8961328 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 23:26:10 UTC by Wendy

-Added Challenge Levels, a more difficult, albeit shorter level specialized for the crab playing (Eventually

hopefully for every crab).

-Added the Regular Crab Challenge Level. (Which is easier that the main game, but that's okay.)

-A ton of physics improvements that I forgot.