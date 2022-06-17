Bug Catching Update

Hey guys, It's been about 18 hours, thanks to our community we discovered some bugs that needed treating and just launched an update to repair them. The fixes include:

Resolve not calculating the level blocks on each level and getting the level selection ui outdated

Making the notes sound be influenced via the Music slider on the menu, if you don't want to listen to the notes we added an option for you

The last level achievement was not being sent, fixed that too for all of you completionists

Once again guys thanks for everyone who contacted us with the problems above, hope you can enjoy the updated version of the game!

Cheers!