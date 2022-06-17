 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airmen update for 17 June 2022

Airmen 1.23.7: Hull Mounted Props

Share · View all patches · Build 8961263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Airmen updates return after a one month break this week. Four new variations of the single propeller are now available. Each variation features hull mounting points that enable new lighter weight mountings and tiling patterns.

Along with the return of regular updates, the schedule will be shifting to biweekly updates (1 update every 2 weeks). An individual biweekly update will still target the same size as the old weekly updates.

1.23.7

Major Features
  • Added 4 new single propeller variations with hull plate mounting.
Bug Fixes
  • Standardized some synthest plate build colliders.

Changed files in this update

Airmen Windows Depot 647741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link