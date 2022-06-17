Airmen 1.23.7: Hull Mounted Props

Airmen updates return after a one month break this week. Four new variations of the single propeller are now available. Each variation features hull mounting points that enable new lighter weight mountings and tiling patterns.

Along with the return of regular updates, the schedule will be shifting to biweekly updates (1 update every 2 weeks). An individual biweekly update will still target the same size as the old weekly updates.

1.23.7

Major Features

Added 4 new single propeller variations with hull plate mounting.

Bug Fixes