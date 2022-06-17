v1.1.10 - More Fixes and Adjustments

Lots of good stuff today:

Adjustments

Retrying a level now skips over the Objective tutorial windows, so players can get into the battles faster

Balance changes to level 6-3: Increased the delay for Copycat spawns by one turn, moved the first Mini Machines further apart, and changed one spawner to spawn a Sentry instead of Egg Champion

Sparko : Increased HP from 5 > 6 and attack from 2 > 3

: Increased HP from 5 > 6 and attack from 2 > 3 Concoctor: Unit Speed reduced from 5 > 4

Mock : Added an additional +2 Damage on attack

: Added an additional +2 Damage on attack Strange Brew : Removed the Destroy tag

: Removed the Destroy tag Armor Eater: Armor gained increased from 2 >3

Bootleg : Removed the energy gain effect

: Removed the energy gain effect Explorer : Energy cost increased from 2 > 3 (4th version of Drifter)

: Energy cost increased from 2 > 3 (4th version of Drifter) Thunderstruck : Self Damage increased from 5 > 10

: Self Damage increased from 5 > 10 Light Up : Added the Destroy tag

: Added the Destroy tag Now & Later: Card draw reduced from 3 >2 and added the Destroy tag

Bugs Fixes

Fixed several issues where the game could soft lock when retrying a level under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where certain terrain effects would not activate (buttons, forest armor, holes, deployment zone terminals, etc.)

Spamming the confirm button while using cards like Sunshine and Sweet Move will no longer continuously draw/generate cards

Spamming X will no longer prevent Uproot from Destroying

Felix's drill car is not immune to poison attacks in the Challenge Level version of 5-4

Fixed a soft lock that occurred when accidentally playing Light Up on itself

Using the Mock card on some enemies will now apply the correct amount of damage

Fixed an issue where the game could soft lock when trying to exit a level during a tutorial message pop up

Fixed a NEW exploit that allowed players to duplicate cards in the Deckbuilding menu by spamming buttons

Bust Through now applies the correct amount of Self Damage

Rainbow BigCoin cards are now displaying the correct reward amount on their cards - 40

Cards in the Deck window were displaying in the order they would be dealt - they are now listed alphabetically, and are dealt at random during Phoebe's turn

Misc

Refactored UI elements to prepare for localization (new languages coming soon!)

With that, a bunch of us are taking a week off to rest up. Today is also Rose City Games' 7th Anniversary, so that's pretty cool, yeah? Thanks, and we'll be back soon with more news about the next update... Cheers!