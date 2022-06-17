6/18 version update announcement of spirit land fantasy

Dear agent,
It is estimated that the version of the holy mirror system will be updated at 07:30 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on June 18. It is estimated that it will take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000
Benefit function: Weekly exemption role update
Free role experience this week
Zhou Shaoling: Su Qingli, zhiqiuyiye, Jiahui, Shang Xiang, Ling Zhengying, geyongming
Zhou Mian: Xiao Jiang, Yu Ji, spoon
[new functions]
- Soul arrival activities
2.ui overall replacement: replaced the avatars of all spirit detectives and resentful spirits, the skill icons of some spirit detectives and resentful spirits, as well as some UI in the selection interface and the game.
standby action adjustment of some Lingling shopping mall
optimized the AI behavior logic of man-machine mode (increased array sealing priority)
[new fitting room]
Treasure chest of soul coming theme: Nangong Soul: Nana series, heruoyao Soul: Yo series
return day selection: Nalan - fairyland Spirit Series
return day selection: Luofang dimensional combat series
return day selection: Xiaoli - first marriage series
[balance adjustment]
Simulated muring Dracula balance adjustment:
added 1 skill's crosshairs to select the range of small bats
now it is impossible to release 2 skills through obstacles. The release time of 2 skills has been reduced and the skill related effects have been optimized
you can use other skills and attack agents at the same time when using 3 skills (not in the transmit shake back state). Increased the hit range of 3 skills and optimized some special effects and sound effects
when agent Ling Zhengying uses the master star skill, right click to accumulate strength and change it from not consuming physical strength to consuming a certain amount of physical strength after releasing the skill
spirit probe Ning caichen's main star skill will reduce its movement speed during the release process, and orders the main and auxiliary stars to protect the first Soul Eater in the game
[bug repair]
fixed the problem that Yu Ji's 1 skill could not lose soul without losing heart guard jade when hitting the corresponding part
the problem of abnormal display of obstacles in some maps when Qinghong uses the main star is optimized
fixed the problem that the talisman could not be used if the spirit probe was attacked by a complaining spirit when using the talisman
fixed the abnormal display of Luofang dress fairy skirt in the match
fixed the problem that squatting down at some positions in GKD studio could not cross obstacles
fixed the problem that the auxiliary star of Nangong doesn't work
