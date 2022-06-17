6/18 version update announcement of spirit land fantasy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the holy mirror system will be updated at 07:30 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on June 18. It is estimated that it will take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

Benefit function: Weekly exemption role update

Free role experience this week

Zhou Shaoling: Su Qingli, zhiqiuyiye, Jiahui, Shang Xiang, Ling Zhengying, geyongming

Zhou Mian: Xiao Jiang, Yu Ji, spoon

[new functions]

Soul arrival activities

2.ui overall replacement: replaced the avatars of all spirit detectives and resentful spirits, the skill icons of some spirit detectives and resentful spirits, as well as some UI in the selection interface and the game.

standby action adjustment of some Lingling shopping mall optimized the AI behavior logic of man-machine mode (increased array sealing priority)

[new fitting room]

Treasure chest of soul coming theme: Nangong Soul: Nana series, heruoyao Soul: Yo series return day selection: Nalan - fairyland Spirit Series return day selection: Luofang dimensional combat series return day selection: Xiaoli - first marriage series

[balance adjustment]

Simulated muring Dracula balance adjustment:

added 1 skill's crosshairs to select the range of small bats now it is impossible to release 2 skills through obstacles. The release time of 2 skills has been reduced and the skill related effects have been optimized you can use other skills and attack agents at the same time when using 3 skills (not in the transmit shake back state). Increased the hit range of 3 skills and optimized some special effects and sound effects when agent Ling Zhengying uses the master star skill, right click to accumulate strength and change it from not consuming physical strength to consuming a certain amount of physical strength after releasing the skill spirit probe Ning caichen's main star skill will reduce its movement speed during the release process, and orders the main and auxiliary stars to protect the first Soul Eater in the game

[bug repair]