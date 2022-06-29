Ghostwire: Tokyo Tanabata Update

This Ghostwire: Tokyo update focuses on Tanabata (七夕), or “Star Festival,” a traditional Japanese festival where people write their wishes on colorful strips of paper, called tanzaku, and hang them from bamboo branches in the hopes that they’ll come true. In this update, you can make wishes of your own with the Tanabata Wishes emote, available to all players!

This update also includes some additional game adjustments and bug fixes.

Tanabata

Tanabata is the story of two star-crossed lovers: Princess Orihime, daughter of the God of the Sky; and Hikoboshi, a simple cattle farmer, separated by the Heavenly River, but fated to meet for one night a year: the 7th day of the 7th month.

The origins of this story lie in the real twin stars Vega and Altair, and the “Heavenly River” that separates them is our own Milky Way galaxy.

With the Tanabata Wishes emote, Akito and KK look to the stars with a bamboo tree and sasakazari (lit. “hanging decorations”) next to them.

Changes and Improvements

Added new “Film Grain” and “Color-Fringe” options under video settings

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

Adjusted the behavior of some emotes

Adjusted the effects of certain emotes when using them on uneven terrain

Adjusted lighting during emotes

Made adjustments to rotating Akito on the Inventory screen

Adjusted lighting for the “Inugami Mummy” collectible

PC Fixes