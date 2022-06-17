Update 1.5!

Helloooooooooo!

It's finally here (partly heheh)

I've decided to split the update into two parts (the other will likely release on the 1 year anniversary of the game)

So here are the updates for part 1:

New:

Added a static effect to make the cameras look more realistic.

Replaced the "Quit Game" button on the pause menu with a "Restart" button in case you'd like to instantly restart.

Added a new quality setting: Litter Box (heheh get it?) Anyways, this quality is the worst possible quality setting I could have possibly done for the game allowing more smooth gameplay at the expense of visual quality.

Added FIVE new OPTIONAL enemies to play against. They have been added to the start menu as an option for ANY DIFFICULTY!

Some details about the new enemies:

Ghost versions of the original five cats have been added!

These cats cannot instantly kill you like the others, but they can get you in serious trouble

We'll start from the top and I'll give little details about the new mechanics:

Ghost Lila: Ghost Lila's attack is unpredictable since she doesn't make a noise when she attacks, unlike every other ghost cat. If you get too close to Ghost Lila, she will force ALL cats to stop where they're going, and come straight towards you!

Ghost Abby: She is a little nicer despite her evil looks. Ghost Abby likes to troll the other cats and slow them down for a period of time, giving you a chance to escape death!

Ghost Oreo: She has possibly the evilest mechanic ever! If you get too close, she will temporarily make all cats invisible making them nearly impossible to detect!

Ghost Katsu: Ghost Katsu just likes to troll you. You can see what she does for yourself :3

Ghost Ginger: Ghost Ginger has a severe consequence for getting too close although she is a bit more patient than the other cats and will forgive you for being too close for a second. Any longer will cause her to growl which will cause every other cat to come straight towards you at alarming speeds!

Fixes:

Further optimization in particular areas

Fixed one last basement out-of-map glitch (I HOPE :3 )

Alrighty, that's it for now...part 2 of this update will hopefully release in a few weeks for the 1 year anniversary!