2.03 Basement

New map added: The Basement. It has various new features, including new sabotages, one-way peepholes, and locations where you dispose of bodies.

The Sacrificial bell is a new sabotage that forces players to vote someone out. If players skip, or there are equal votes, the bell will randomly choose a non-duck to eject instead.

The Clairvoyance sabotage allows ducks to see the location of every player.

The Telepathy sabotage allows ducks to communicate with one another over voice chat. Be careful that you aren't overheard!

New roles:

Invisible duck - Go invisible for a few seconds. You won't be seen, but you can't see others either. You can hear other players, and they can hear you if you speak.

Astral Goose - Astral project your spirit through walls to watch and listen to other players.

Pelican - Eat others whole, but they do not die until a meeting is called.

Esper Goose - You automatically block the Clairvoyance and Telepathy sabotages in the basement. Ducks will see your location if a sabotage is blocked. Start running!

Various bug fixes and optimizations

Extra security stuff. We have added some covert features that will help us get rid of players who only troll and grief others. Thank you for your patience.