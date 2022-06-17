Patch 1.1.0

NEW CONTROLS FOR VR!

Added a new toolbelt (or holsters) to the player, and a second gun for portals. So now the player will have a gun for bullets and a separate one for portals.

Either gun can be grabbed by either controller.

Portal gun can now use the trigger to fire both portals and can press the top button to switch portals.

Shield is now activated by either hand if it is now holding anything.

Restart can now be used on either controller if it is not holding anything.