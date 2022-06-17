Building Update

We have released our second large update, we will be updating both the main branch and the demo because this update has several important fixes for mods.
This update is not save compatible with the 0.3x version.
Main features:
-Building system is now composed of more than 200 pieces across wooden and stone structures, also many new furniture items including interactable furniture.
-Gathering system is a placeholder system that allow players to acquire many items without having to use the NPC shop
-Improvements to grass and game feel
Patchnotes
Features:
Select, Copy and Paste building Prefabs, Save to disc or Workshop
- While using the hammer, click the new Wrench+Cube button to switch to the Prefab mode
- Press the New Prefab button (Ctrl+C) to activate Selection Mode
-
- Right click to select and left click to deselect.
-
- Blue pieces are selected and the purple piece is the anchor piece
- Press Use Selected (Ctrl+V) to use the selection as a building piece
- Press New Prefab (Ctrl+S) to save the selection as a new Prefab
- Upload to Workshop or use as is
- Edit an existing Prefab by creating a new selection and clicking over an existing Prefab
Implemented a birds' eye view for easier placement of buildings. Default keybind T.
Implemented the button to build a prefab in it's original position.
Implemented the furnitures with light sources.
- You can toggle torches.
Implemented a placeholder way of gathering and crafting many items at the cost of stamina and time.
- optional conditions for foraging rewards. (Some items only appear at certain days or time of day)
- optional post generation code to rewards. (Foraged seeds have different traits than ones gotten from cutting grass)
- Added mining Salt to the mines.
- Added a Fishing boat to the dock.
- Added a buildable gather spot. The Stone Well can be build to collect water. This also enables mods that add gathering spots.
Implemented LOD for city furniture and building meshes.
Added LOD Bias to the graphics configuration window and implemented LOD on many buildings. Lower values means the low fidelity mesh appears earlier. This also affects trees
More than 200 total building pieces, including:
- Wood, darkwood, stone structures
- wooden and clay roof parts
- buildable cooking furniture
- buildable torches and candles for lighting
- interactable doors and windows
- buildable crop plots
Added Chilipepper plant
Added Bellpepper plant
Added porridge recipe (Pot recipe).
Added Workshop Tag support for mods, add them through the manifest.xml
Added Workshop Tag "Prefab" to building prefabs
Changes:
Rewrote how the XML data are read and saved, this will ensure future save modding compatibility, but the new save format is also incompatible with previous saves.
Added a running animation.
Added particles to grass cutting.
Rewrote how Item Get notifications are handled.
Removed the unmodable Resources folder from the main game module files.
Free cooking effects now support multiple charges of it.
Crafting some items now also cost materials.
Optmized the notification UI on specific cases.
Implemented the sorting buttons on the character screen.
Builing tools aiming distance increased to 10 + Camera Distance from 10.
Added ambient occlusion.
Improved performance and precision of mousing over interactables.
Changed the color of the base grass, reduced saturation in 40%
Made so new crop tiles will have their starting water level to their target water level (river tiles will start at 30 instead of starting at 20 and moving towards 30)
Rewrote furniture placement code
Bugfixes:
Fixed various sounds volumes
Fixed footsteps sounds on many situations.
Fixed several small building bugs
Fixed "free" building pieces placer colliding with the player.
Fixed guides not showing up when starting a new game.
Fixed some types of grass not spawning inside the city.
Fixed wrong mesh ground collision when placing prefabs.
Fixed sickle not working on potted plants.
Fixed selecting whole buildings in some edge cases.
Fixed version matching logic in mods window.
Fixed sprinklers range.
Fixed Ctrl+Z ovens
Fixed miscellaneous furniture placement bugs
Fixed plant traits not properly considering incompatibilities
Fixed Adam losing all momentum when pausing mid air
Fixed some values not having defaults on configurations
Fixed cooking free effects not working properly
Fixed duping items with building area placement
Fixed not being able to perform interactions until you loaded a save file
Fixed being able to interact with the fermenting slider after selecting a duration
Fixed the recipe selection filter by 'has materials' showing some recipes it shouldn't
Fixed most shops not working
Possibly fixed NPCs not sitting properly
Fixed an issue with loading the game while looking at an interactable object
Fixed being able to click through the building interface into the command bar, which closed the building interface
Fixed an issue with permanent tooltips related to the shop scene
Fixed the shop tooltips not working at all
Added a 60 frames cooldown to loading the game to avoid a rare bug related to loading twice in a row
Trellis no longer stops you from being able to select the crop or tile below it
Fixed the bug report tool
Fixed water splash ignoring volume settings and never ending.
Fixed small graphical issues when building
Fixed berries not respawning or respawning on loading from a previous day
Fixed items having no prices
Fixed a rare null pointer with the hoe
Fixed offset pieces not replacing
Fixed offset pieces ignoring ground collision
Fixed an issue with the connection preview when there were too many connection points
Fixed a zfight issue caused by placing the building grid on a perfectly flat ground
Nerfed the bounce when NPCs face to talk to you
Fixed small UI errors in the building screen
Fixed major bugs on the quest system
Fixed major bugs on the relations system
Fixed bugs on the npc system
