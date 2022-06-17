Building Update

We have released our second large update, we will be updating both the main branch and the demo because this update has several important fixes for mods.

This update is not save compatible with the 0.3x version.

Main features:

-Building system is now composed of more than 200 pieces across wooden and stone structures, also many new furniture items including interactable furniture.

-Gathering system is a placeholder system that allow players to acquire many items without having to use the NPC shop

-Improvements to grass and game feel

Patchnotes

Features:

Select, Copy and Paste building Prefabs, Save to disc or Workshop

While using the hammer, click the new Wrench+Cube button to switch to the Prefab mode

Press the New Prefab button (Ctrl+C) to activate Selection Mode

Right click to select and left click to deselect.

Blue pieces are selected and the purple piece is the anchor piece

Press Use Selected (Ctrl+V) to use the selection as a building piece

Press New Prefab (Ctrl+S) to save the selection as a new Prefab

Upload to Workshop or use as is

Edit an existing Prefab by creating a new selection and clicking over an existing Prefab

Implemented a birds' eye view for easier placement of buildings. Default keybind T.

Implemented the button to build a prefab in it's original position.

Implemented the furnitures with light sources.

Implemented a placeholder way of gathering and crafting many items at the cost of stamina and time.

optional post generation code to rewards. (Foraged seeds have different traits than ones gotten from cutting grass)

Added mining Salt to the mines.

Added a Fishing boat to the dock.

Added a buildable gather spot. The Stone Well can be build to collect water. This also enables mods that add gathering spots.

Implemented LOD for city furniture and building meshes.

Added LOD Bias to the graphics configuration window and implemented LOD on many buildings. Lower values means the low fidelity mesh appears earlier. This also affects trees

More than 200 total building pieces, including:

wooden and clay roof parts

buildable cooking furniture

buildable torches and candles for lighting

interactable doors and windows

buildable crop plots

Added Chilipepper plant

Added Bellpepper plant

Added porridge recipe (Pot recipe).

Added Workshop Tag support for mods, add them through the manifest.xml

Added Workshop Tag "Prefab" to building prefabs

Changes:

Rewrote how the XML data are read and saved, this will ensure future save modding compatibility, but the new save format is also incompatible with previous saves.

Added a running animation.

Added particles to grass cutting.

Rewrote how Item Get notifications are handled.

Removed the unmodable Resources folder from the main game module files.

Free cooking effects now support multiple charges of it.

Crafting some items now also cost materials.

Optmized the notification UI on specific cases.

Implemented the sorting buttons on the character screen.

Builing tools aiming distance increased to 10 + Camera Distance from 10.

Added ambient occlusion.

Improved performance and precision of mousing over interactables.

Changed the color of the base grass, reduced saturation in 40%

Made so new crop tiles will have their starting water level to their target water level (river tiles will start at 30 instead of starting at 20 and moving towards 30)

Rewrote furniture placement code

Bugfixes:

Fixed various sounds volumes

Fixed footsteps sounds on many situations.

Fixed several small building bugs

Fixed "free" building pieces placer colliding with the player.

Fixed guides not showing up when starting a new game.

Fixed some types of grass not spawning inside the city.

Fixed wrong mesh ground collision when placing prefabs.

Fixed sickle not working on potted plants.

Fixed selecting whole buildings in some edge cases.

Fixed version matching logic in mods window.

Fixed sprinklers range.

Fixed Ctrl+Z ovens

Fixed miscellaneous furniture placement bugs

Fixed plant traits not properly considering incompatibilities

Fixed Adam losing all momentum when pausing mid air

Fixed some values not having defaults on configurations

Fixed cooking free effects not working properly

Fixed duping items with building area placement

Fixed not being able to perform interactions until you loaded a save file

Fixed being able to interact with the fermenting slider after selecting a duration

Fixed the recipe selection filter by 'has materials' showing some recipes it shouldn't

Fixed most shops not working

Possibly fixed NPCs not sitting properly

Fixed an issue with loading the game while looking at an interactable object

Fixed being able to click through the building interface into the command bar, which closed the building interface

Fixed an issue with permanent tooltips related to the shop scene

Fixed the shop tooltips not working at all

Added a 60 frames cooldown to loading the game to avoid a rare bug related to loading twice in a row

Trellis no longer stops you from being able to select the crop or tile below it

Fixed the bug report tool

Fixed water splash ignoring volume settings and never ending.

Fixed small graphical issues when building

Fixed berries not respawning or respawning on loading from a previous day

Fixed items having no prices

Fixed a rare null pointer with the hoe

Fixed offset pieces not replacing

Fixed offset pieces ignoring ground collision

Fixed an issue with the connection preview when there were too many connection points

Fixed a zfight issue caused by placing the building grid on a perfectly flat ground

Nerfed the bounce when NPCs face to talk to you

Fixed small UI errors in the building screen

Fixed major bugs on the quest system

Fixed major bugs on the relations system

Fixed bugs on the npc system