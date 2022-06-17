Auto-Climb, Improved Dodge, and more!

Hi everyone,

We're back with another update to game. Most notable is that we've added the new climb style options into the game for all to try out. Players will now have an option to choose their climb style from the menu. With this build also comes additional fixes to music and further tweaks and improvements based on player feedback.

Updates/Improvements:

Added Auto Climb

Added I-Frame Dodge

Added Classic Climb

Added a buffer to Classic Climb after cutscenes to prevent the player from falling off.

Fixed the player getting stuck in walls when grappling to the top edge of surfaces.

Fixed the player swinging in a full circle when climbing on flat ground.

Fixed tumbling to the side making it harder to grab on and save yourself from a fall.

Fixed Yeti music not playing in Echo Mode.

Fixed Thrall second music not playing.

Fixed errors in translation on the Stats Menu.

Fixed taking damage from short falls while on a boss.

Improved strafe speed for faster combat movement.

Improved climb direction so it works properly when the camera is looking backwards at the player

Improved turn speed, for faster reaction times.

Wait, what is all this climb stuff?

If you missed our last update we explained how these new climb options function. Here's the link to that or read below.

Auto Climb - this new climb style effectively removes the need to ever press a climb button. The player will still need to press release when they want to let go. We're looking for the most feedback on as it has many potential edge cases.

I-Frame Dodge - this dodge now replaces our older dodge allowing for a bit more predictability when dodging attacks. However, rolling directly under a giant stomp by a boss will still result in damage/death:)

Manual Climb - this is our original climb we've improved the grab timing based on feedback

Classic Climb - this style has been requested by some players and is similar to SotC climb where the player needs to press and hold the climb button while climbing. When the boss shakes we've defaulted this style of climb to not have to tap to regain stamina. Simply holding climb will bring back a fair % of stamina similar to the 'Hold' option that has been available in Manual Climb.

Again a special thanks to all the players that allowed us to add them as friends so we could deep dive with them the controls. The feedback we got was incredibly helpful and this recent update is possible because of that.

Follow us on social media



Discord Chat with the Praey for the Gods Dev Team

Thanks again!

No Matter Studios

ps. special thanks to [S]antiago - サンティ for their screenshot with our photomode.

pss. Steam cards are almost done:)