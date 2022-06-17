 Skip to content

Spryward update for 17 June 2022

Spryward Devlog #1

What I've Been Working On :

Hey everyone it's Noah! I've been busy at work on Issue 2. We're less than 2 weeks away from it launching on Steam! Thank you all for being patient. Here's a quick update today with some changes I'm working on for Issue 2. The new animations and attack are in the live build currently for you to test out. Check below for all the cool stuff i'm working on. Thanks, Have fun!

+WIP on Metroborg Boss Fight

+WIP on Issue 2 level 1
+Added new ranged attack
+Added new scrap mechanic
+Added trashcans with launchable lids

+Added 2 new light attack animations
+Added 3 new aerial attack animations
+Added new dynamic camera system
+Added screen shake
+Added toggles in pause menu for new camera system and screen shake if you prefer the old look

What's Coming Next :

Issue 2 (06/30/2022)
More Animations
Updated lunge Attack
Anger Suit Progress
Metroborg Boss Fight

