Friday Progress Report 263

The building update is finally leaving alpha, we just have to iron a few more bugs before uploading. Unfortunately we will have a break a small promise we made, we will be updating the demo too this time, the demo was supposed to stay one build behind, but so much changed on how mods work during this build that we feel that is necessary to update for demo players to be able to use and make mods.









Playing the game without using the store is now possible with the addition of placeholder gather spots, there are 4 of them and you can now use those to trade stamina and time for resources, you have skills associated with them and leveling up those skills will grant better rewards.

We also improved the grass adding a particle system to cut grasses (it can be very resource intensive, but we have added several options to disable or regulate parts of it). If you have a beefy PC you can leave a trail of cut grass behind you now.

The main feature of this update is the expansion of the building system, now with more than 150 parts, new interactable furniture and even buildable crop plots, player buildings can now be uploaded to the workshop and easily shared between players.

Built lighting (torches and candles) are now in the game, but make sure your PC can handle them as they do generate shadows!

There are 2 new crops, Bellpepper and Chilipepper, you can find the seeds in the general store.

There are still a few things we want to add on this update, but we wanted to release the bulk of it sooner, we will keep updating and making sure this is bug free before starting the next large update (the NPC AI update)