Ostranauts Feature Patch (0.9.2.1) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.9.2.1 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a feature update to our recently released "Wear and Tear" update, which significantly changes police behavior, among a few other features and fixes.

Saves from v0.9.0.0 should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Changed police to only start bothering player after first time they illegally dock with derelict.

Changed police ships to bother player less often.

Changed non-bribe police shakedown gambits to sucking up to them and steering towards a minor infraction.

Changed police shakedown to require warnings before conversation ends with a loss.

Added ability to stall one time when finding out legitimate fine in police shakedown.

Fixed a bug that could cause players to get stuck endlessly in police shakedown.

Fixed a bug that could cause multiple police ships to target same ship before first one arrives at target.

Added new bug reporting button to game's escape menu (near bottom).

Added new bug reporting command 'bugform' to debug console.

Fixed a bug that caused saving game to fail if an object being saved had a null transform.

Changed police shakedown so mugging will not take licenses, toolboxes, or EVA suits.

Changed some police shakedown choice titles to have more concise wording.

Added more social moves to police shakedown so player could slow pace down and scout police mood.

Added code to make cops angry if player tries to undock before police talk to them.

Added code to delay police from immediately redocking with player after player undocks from them.

Fixed a bug that caused police crew to spawn with orange EVA suits.

Fixed a bug that would cause crates to respawn loot inside when locked via UI.

The big change here is to how the police operate, both as pilots and interrogators. They'll now leave players alone until they start docking with derelicts, and even then, their frequency should be more like once per shift, instead of several times an hour.

Also, the police conversation has a number of new features in it to reduce sudden failure states, giving players more time to feel them out and control the flow of the conversation. That, and the "mugging" outcome should no longer rob the player of critical items like their EVA suit, toolbox full of tools, or permits.

We also have a new Bug Report button on the game's escape menu, which will take you to a bug submission form. It can also be accessed via the debug console in the top left.

Finally, there were also a few fixes, including one which prevented save games from finishing writing to disk, and another which randomly replaced crate items when locked via the UI.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC