Blimps update for 17 June 2022

Blimps 1.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8959656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the Overstork item of the day! The currently trading 'S'tork port now features a unique item for sale. In addition, we added new weather and pirate blimp spawning rate options in the settings menu. Also, we gave the new game intro a bit of a facelift. Finally, we added a ticker-tape typewriter to the Hawk Mainframe Terminal and the Hanger's hallway to help with where to go and what to do. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!

