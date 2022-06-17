Introducing the Overstork item of the day! The currently trading 'S'tork port now features a unique item for sale. In addition, we added new weather and pirate blimp spawning rate options in the settings menu. Also, we gave the new game intro a bit of a facelift. Finally, we added a ticker-tape typewriter to the Hawk Mainframe Terminal and the Hanger's hallway to help with where to go and what to do. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!
Blimps update for 17 June 2022
Blimps 1.9.0
