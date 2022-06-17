Pleasure Party Update - Three New Locations added

Great News! We have just updated the Pleasure Party game with some free new features.
The update includes:
- Three new locations: "Professor Hayes' classroom", "WSEX News Studio" and "Roman Spa".
- Additional connection points have been added at the knees of all female characters.
- The "First person view" camera may now be used to see the view from Male AND Female characters.
These features, along with a few other minor enhancements and bug fixes are now in place. Make sure your game is up to date and enjoy!
Changed files in this update