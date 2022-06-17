Pleasure Party Update - Three New Locations added

Great News! We have just updated the Pleasure Party game with some free new features.

The update includes:

Three new locations: "Professor Hayes' classroom", "WSEX News Studio" and "Roman Spa". Additional connection points have been added at the knees of all female characters. The "First person view" camera may now be used to see the view from Male AND Female characters.

These features, along with a few other minor enhancements and bug fixes are now in place. Make sure your game is up to date and enjoy!