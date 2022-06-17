 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WAR DUST update for 17 June 2022

Weekend update is ready

Share · View all patches · Build 8959487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New spawning system of explosions that should improve performance in busy moments (tested on beta, but still possibility of bugs)
  • Improved performance on Desert parables maps
  • Increased limit of audio clips, so more can play in the same time (should be no audio cuts now)
  • Improved performance of particles (not finished)
  • Lots of maps got new light setup/look also night maps got improved visibility (work in progress)
  • Welcome message in menu will appear only once, also each game update changelog screen will pop up only once for you.
  • Fixed broken auto lock system on Desert Parables
  • Further tweaks on shotgun (m590)
  • Fixed bug causing avatars to disappear in far distance (for snipers etc.)
  • And as usual, couple other small fixes that are not worth to mention

In case of any weird issues, your game session logs are really helpful.
If you don't know how to get them just ask us.
You can post them on our Discord or send directly to Roundy .
Thanks!

Changed files in this update

WAR DUST Content Depot 957791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link