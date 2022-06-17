Weekend update is ready

New spawning system of explosions that should improve performance in busy moments (tested on beta, but still possibility of bugs)

Improved performance on Desert parables maps

Increased limit of audio clips, so more can play in the same time (should be no audio cuts now)

Improved performance of particles (not finished)

Lots of maps got new light setup/look also night maps got improved visibility (work in progress)

Welcome message in menu will appear only once, also each game update changelog screen will pop up only once for you.

Fixed broken auto lock system on Desert Parables

Further tweaks on shotgun (m590)

Fixed bug causing avatars to disappear in far distance (for snipers etc.)

And as usual, couple other small fixes that are not worth to mention

In case of any weird issues, your game session logs are really helpful.

If you don't know how to get them just ask us.

You can post them on our Discord or send directly to Roundy .

Thanks!