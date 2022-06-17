Perfect Pets Update ~ Paradise Homeland

Share · View all patches · Build 8959427 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 20:06:25 UTC by Wendy

We have pushed a new update with a pet system!

Press 'N' to access the pet menu to spawn up to 3 pets of your choice!

Press 'Z' to make the dogs sit or to make your pet stay put while you adventure somewhere else!

The new pets are;

Black Cat,

Black Wolf,

Chihuahua,

Golden Retriever,

Grey Wolf,

Great Dane,

Orange Cat,

and White Cat!

We have also updated the in-game menus with a new radial style which makes them look way better than our box style we used before!

Update Size ~ 11.80 MB

Total Size ~ 635.6 MB

Thanks for reading,

Josh Elder

p.s. can you hear your pets making sounds?

