Perfect Pets Update ~ Paradise Homeland

We have pushed a new update with a pet system!
Press 'N' to access the pet menu to spawn up to 3 pets of your choice!
Press 'Z' to make the dogs sit or to make your pet stay put while you adventure somewhere else!
The new pets are;
- Black Cat,
- Black Wolf,
- Chihuahua,
- Golden Retriever,
- Grey Wolf,
- Great Dane,
- Orange Cat,
- and White Cat!
We have also updated the in-game menus with a new radial style which makes them look way better than our box style we used before!
Update Size ~ 11.80 MB
Total Size ~ 635.6 MB
Thanks for reading,
Josh Elder
p.s. can you hear your pets making sounds?
