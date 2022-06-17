 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TypeOut Playtest update for 17 June 2022

V1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8959337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added cursor
  • Player themes are now visible in opponent cards in lobbies (Most of the time).
  • Added Rewind powerup. This saving action will temporarily reverse the flow of the scrolling words, saving the player from typeout if the words were nearly off the screen.
  • Added Fast Forward powerup. This temporarily accelerates the targeted opponent's scrolling words.
  • Added Distract powerup. Displays opponents themes in the targeted player's cards and changes their theme at a random interval for 5 seconds.
    WARNING: The strobing between themes may affect photosensitive players
  • Added randomization of game modes in each match type: Common Words, Barebones, Run on. Plan to add ability to vote between choice of 2 random game mode combos.
  • Simulate bots finishing upon all real players finishing.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link