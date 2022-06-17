- Added cursor
- Player themes are now visible in opponent cards in lobbies (Most of the time).
- Added Rewind powerup. This saving action will temporarily reverse the flow of the scrolling words, saving the player from typeout if the words were nearly off the screen.
- Added Fast Forward powerup. This temporarily accelerates the targeted opponent's scrolling words.
- Added Distract powerup. Displays opponents themes in the targeted player's cards and changes their theme at a random interval for 5 seconds.
WARNING: The strobing between themes may affect photosensitive players
- Added randomization of game modes in each match type: Common Words, Barebones, Run on. Plan to add ability to vote between choice of 2 random game mode combos.
- Simulate bots finishing upon all real players finishing.
TypeOut Playtest update for 17 June 2022
V1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update