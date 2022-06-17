Hotfix v.25.7

Changes

• Added logic to allow player mummies and spectators to enter the ritual portal

• Added a new Smoothcam option for VR players under the VR Controls menu for smoother screen capture while streaming

• Added a new FPS Limit menu option under Graphics settings to better control the desired framerate (60, 75, 120, 144, 240, 300). This will help with abnormally high CPU and GFX usage for higher-end systems.

• Added additional verbiage to the good/bad mummy portal notes for clarity

• Added a new note outside each tomb variation’s lower-level entrance

• Modified the existing ritual notes for clarity

• Added logic to default the game’s localization to the Steam client’s preferred language for new players

• Added new prompts for torch swinging when being attacked by certain creatures

• Added additional treasure chests in each tomb variation

• Keys will no longer spawn on blocks and should always be found within treasure chests

• Upgraded the game engine to a newer version for improved stability

Fixes

• Fixed an issue that could cause the Divining Rod to stop working after the host disconnects

• Fixed an issue that could cause duplicate ushabti figurines to be collected instead of unique ones per banishment

• Fixed an issue with tomb variation #3’s prison chamber not appearing on the tomb’s upper level

• Fixed an issue where canopic jars could potentially fall through the map upon spawning

• Fixed an issue with Rathos’ material not reflecting his enraged state

• Fixed an issue where mummy players could be burned by flames coming from floors beneath them

• Fixed an issue with VR teleport areas throughout the tomb’s lower levels

• Fixed an issue with certain treasure chests being too high on blocks to easily see keys/grab items out of

• Fixed an issue where player mummy controls, especially when in VR, would not update / be applied when adjusting via the settings menu in the ruins

• Optimized certain particle collisions

• Improved several translations