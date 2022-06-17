Patch 1.20 Notes

Hi guys! Sinister Night has been released for a week. During this week, we have received many suggestions and feedback from the community. which will motivate our team to better optimize the game.

This patch update will cover many issues that everyone cares about recently, including new features, balance, game optimization, etc. The details are as follows:

New Features

Add new equipment Dagger of Sacrifice: Gives the possessed the ability to kill his teammates, and at the same time inherit the energy of his teammates.

Victims will now hold their last breath until the end of the next meeting and can participate in discussions and votes.

We hope that the possessed can more strategically choose the timing of the Crimson Dream, rather than randomly transforming in front of the victim.

Added mouse sensitivity adjustment in the settings menu.

Added status display for offline players.

Added status display on who is speaking during the game exploration phase.

Added a list of players who haven't mark their location during the meeting.

Balance

Because the percentage of winning by completing the ritual is too high, We made two optimizations:

Slightly reduced the number of ritual offering items on the map.

Possessed: Increased Evil Energy gained by desecrating the altar from 40 to 50.

Survivors have too many gold coins, which makes purchasing items less strategic. Therefore, the automatic growth of gold coins is weakened.

Survivor: The time to obtain 1 gold has been increased from 30 seconds to 40 seconds.

Since there are many ways for survivors to save their lives in the Crimson Dream, we have slightly reduced the difficulty for the possessed to find their targets.

Possessed: Possessed now have better vision during Crimson Dream.

The duration of the Invisibility Tonic is so short that it has no value to the possessed. We differentiated the duration of invisibility in different stages, hope this item is now useful for the possessed.

Invisibility Tonic: During the exploration phase, its duration is increased to 6 seconds. In Crimson Dreams, the duration is reduced to 3 seconds.

Bird cages can precisely locate the possessed, and at the same time are too cheap.

Bird Cage: Cost increased from 10 to 15 coins.

Arts

Optimized the effect of the cross to make its function and scope clearer.

Environment: Adjusted lighting during exploration phase and Crimson Dream.

Models: Adjusted different props and collisions in the scene.

Animation: Improved character movement blending and animations during discussion.

UI: Adjusted Personal Information and Character Selection scene.

Functions

Voice Chat: Increased maximum volume for voice input from 100％ to 200%.

Key: Modified the key binding of using items to F to prevent accidental use.

Flashlights will now stay on while using items (Nightvision Camera and Cross is not included).

Bug fixed

Sound: Fixed bug that missing sound effects for Mute and Unmute key.

Sound: Fixed bug where sound effect for Assembly Bell can only be heard by the player who purchased it instead of all players.

Sound: Fixed bug for Sedative sound effect where it could be heard by all players.

Sound: Fixed bug where voice chat for dead characters was too loud.

Fixed bug for dead characters where they had visible items in their hands.

Fixed a bug where two players picked up equipment at the same time, the pick-up logic was wrong.

Fixed issue where sprint will automatically stop after effects of Sedative ended.

Fixed the bug that the visual effect of the cross did not disappear after Crimson Dream.

Fixed problem with player unable to move after being hit by a wooden bat.

Fixed problem with player still being able to use items or transform during the first three seconds from report to joining the meeting.

Fixed issue with players having incorrect hints after a peace Crimson Dream.

Fixed issue with players unable to see their location mark in the map.

Fixed issue with personalized keybinds returning to default while dead.

Fixed issue where the chest could not be viewed occasionally.

Fixed problem with players being able move their bodies after being killed.

Fixed issue about player being stuck in certain locations.

Other minor bug fixes.

Z-star Studio