Full Release - Patch 1.0

Hello Alien Removers,
We are really excited to announce that with this patch A.R.D. will leave Early Access!
The changes the game has gone through ever since we launched our demo at the start of the year have been substantial and we could not have done this without your feedback and input. On behalf of the entire development team we wish to thank you for your dedication and commitment to our game.
If you enjoy our new update make sure to let us know and to leave a review, your feedback is invaluable. You can also join our Discord and talk directly to us, leave suggestions or just chat about the game with others!
Anyhow let's get to the patch notes:
New and improved features:
- Added Steam Achievements
- Added enemy introduction cinematics
- Added additional combat VFX and SFX
- Improved lighting throughout the game
- Improved controller support
- Improved overall movement feel
- Fine tuned enemy behavior
- Existing cinematics have been polished
Known issues and bugs:
We're working hard on fixing these, thank you for your patience :)
- Mouse & Keyboard keybinds cannot be changed
- Subtitles cannot be turned off
- Tutorial text doesn't show controller inputs
- HUD controller inputs don't update based on the controller layout
- Stretched gameplay if using 2 monitors with the same resolution
- Some eggs don't respawn in Combat Encounters
Bug fixes and other improvements:
- Fixed several crashes related to combat
- Fixed potential softlocks in combat encounters
- Fixed potential softlocks while navigating menus
- Fixed combat encounter's completion status not accurately being loaded after save/loads
- Other performance improvements and minor bug fixes
