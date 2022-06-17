Full Release - Patch 1.0

Hello Alien Removers,

We are really excited to announce that with this patch A.R.D. will leave Early Access!

The changes the game has gone through ever since we launched our demo at the start of the year have been substantial and we could not have done this without your feedback and input. On behalf of the entire development team we wish to thank you for your dedication and commitment to our game.

If you enjoy our new update make sure to let us know and to leave a review, your feedback is invaluable. You can also join our Discord and talk directly to us, leave suggestions or just chat about the game with others!

Anyhow let's get to the patch notes:

New and improved features:

Added Steam Achievements

Added enemy introduction cinematics

Added additional combat VFX and SFX

Improved lighting throughout the game

Improved controller support

Improved overall movement feel

Fine tuned enemy behavior

Existing cinematics have been polished

Known issues and bugs:

We're working hard on fixing these, thank you for your patience :)

Mouse & Keyboard keybinds cannot be changed

Subtitles cannot be turned off

Tutorial text doesn't show controller inputs

HUD controller inputs don't update based on the controller layout

Stretched gameplay if using 2 monitors with the same resolution

Some eggs don't respawn in Combat Encounters

Bug fixes and other improvements: