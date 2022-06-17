Apis 1.4.0

Hey Beekeepers!
So we’re coming up on nearly a month since the game has been released!
We’d had thousands of people playing APICO and all round it’s been a wild time - thanks so much for everyone that’s been playing and leaving us the most wonderful reviews <3
In the last 4-6 weeks I think I’ve maybe had 3 whole days where I haven’t been in GameMaker for some reason and now that things are mostly stable it’s definitely time to take a break. I was already burning out from console porting earlier this year so the last month or so hasn’t helped!
This will be the last update for a while now barring any urgent bug fixes / crashes - there’s a few changes, a bunch of stuff to keep the mod creators quiet (for a few days at least), and also I updated GameMaker’s Steamworks Extension!
They have promised me that this update will fix the issues some people were having with some MacOS users crashing, and some users just not able to unlock achievements - but I won’t get my hopes up.
At the very least let’s hope it still works normally even if it doesn’t fix those issues! If you do still have issues with Steam please let me know ASAP.
Once I finally have a proper break I’ll be starting on the first proper content update for APICO, “I Can't Beelieve It's Not Butter(flies)”. This will bring in butterflies, solitary bees that don’t work in hives, and all sorts of pollination/flower madness. If you want to read more about the content updates you can check the roadmap here:
https://ko-fi.com/post/APICO-Roadmap-S6S0ADGAZ
~ Ell
Changes
- Visually show the "Respawn in 5s" countdown when holding R / L+R
- You now need to equip mead before being able to drink it - meaning you can now right-click to split a stack of infused mead
- Notice bubbles are now hidden while in Photo Mode
- Mods are now listed alphabetically and show the total number of downloads globally
- Mods now each have a banner in the description when clicked on
- Highlighting tabs/recipes on gamepad now automatically selects them
- On gamepad when holding triggers and highlighting a beehive you can now see the range radius
- On gamepad you can now hold the dpad on slot and book chapter selection
- Hammering a crate / menu object will now drop that as an item first before the contents of the menu
- Added the Mod Workbench, which will store all crafting recipes for all installed mods, per mod
Crash Fixes
- Fixed "Cannot delete buffer, it's in use by 1 others at gml_Object_co_mods_Other_72" with mods that use api_get_data()
Bug Fixes
- Fixed boats being deleted in multiplayer when clicked rapidly
- Fixed bottler liquid type not reset when draining the tank
- Fixed the "instance queen end" glitch with slot clicking/dragging
- Fixed bottler giving 2 bottles per 50ml in multiplayer
- Fixed closing noticeboard quests on gamepad meaning you had to close the whole menu before being able to select a quest button
- Fixed uncapping bench / uncapper having incorrect help labels
- Fixed Swarmwort seeds not saying they should be placed on water
- Fixed Beenjamin asking for a "behaviour behaviour" (what a rascal)
- Fixed Raintank menu highlight sprite not having the right outline
- Fixed not being able to drink Apicola on gamepad (you poor thirsty bees)
- Fixed ";" not being usable for a mapped key
- Fixed menus staying open when Save+Quitting, which could sometimes cause issues with the home screen buttons
Modding
- Added the Mod Workbench, which will store all crafting recipes for all installed mods. Recipes define with api_define_recipe() will be put here instead of the vanilla workbench - you can use this as your hub crafting station as there is section for each mod. This means you can define 100 recipes for your mod (5 tabs, 20 recipes per tab)
- Added api_define_workbench(), which lets you set your mod's name and tab names in the Mod Workbench
- Added a description "banner" to in-game mod descriptions
- Added a few missing item sprites for larger scenery items
- Added api_define_item_stats() which lets you define a "default" set of stats to apply to a given item when it's created (i.e. having a canister start with 9001 max)
- api_define_gui() has now been modified to correctly cache sprites rather than register a new one for every machine - this means you will need to ensure your gui_key's are unique per menu object define (i.e. you can't use "progress_bar" for 2 different defines if they're different progress bar sprites)
- Added "has_lighting" to the flower_definition in api_define_flower()
- Added api_define_window() which lets you define a custom "window" (essentially just an item that has a special frame drawn on a wall)
- Added a create() hook, called whenever a generic object, tree, flower, menu object, or item is created
- Added api_define_liquid() which lets you define a custom liquid - these can be used in canisters, barrels, and your own custom tanks (not the bottler)
- Fixed game load hanging when leaving a mod in settings but there being no actual mod folder
- Fixed game load hanging when having an empty mod folder for a mod that is being loaded
- Fixed obj_definition with variants specified being limited to 4 frames
- Fixed ready() being called early during new world creation (and being called twice)
- Fixed modded quests being required to complete to get Grandpa's Axe
Changed files in this update