Apis 1.4.0

Hey Beekeepers!

So we’re coming up on nearly a month since the game has been released!

We’d had thousands of people playing APICO and all round it’s been a wild time - thanks so much for everyone that’s been playing and leaving us the most wonderful reviews <3

In the last 4-6 weeks I think I’ve maybe had 3 whole days where I haven’t been in GameMaker for some reason and now that things are mostly stable it’s definitely time to take a break. I was already burning out from console porting earlier this year so the last month or so hasn’t helped!

This will be the last update for a while now barring any urgent bug fixes / crashes - there’s a few changes, a bunch of stuff to keep the mod creators quiet (for a few days at least), and also I updated GameMaker’s Steamworks Extension!

They have promised me that this update will fix the issues some people were having with some MacOS users crashing, and some users just not able to unlock achievements - but I won’t get my hopes up.

At the very least let’s hope it still works normally even if it doesn’t fix those issues! If you do still have issues with Steam please let me know ASAP.

Once I finally have a proper break I’ll be starting on the first proper content update for APICO, “I Can't Beelieve It's Not Butter(flies)”. This will bring in butterflies, solitary bees that don’t work in hives, and all sorts of pollination/flower madness. If you want to read more about the content updates you can check the roadmap here:

https://ko-fi.com/post/APICO-Roadmap-S6S0ADGAZ

~ Ell

Changes

Visually show the "Respawn in 5s" countdown when holding R / L+R

You now need to equip mead before being able to drink it - meaning you can now right-click to split a stack of infused mead

Notice bubbles are now hidden while in Photo Mode

Mods are now listed alphabetically and show the total number of downloads globally

Mods now each have a banner in the description when clicked on

Highlighting tabs/recipes on gamepad now automatically selects them

On gamepad when holding triggers and highlighting a beehive you can now see the range radius

On gamepad you can now hold the dpad on slot and book chapter selection

Hammering a crate / menu object will now drop that as an item first before the contents of the menu

Added the Mod Workbench, which will store all crafting recipes for all installed mods, per mod

Crash Fixes

Fixed "Cannot delete buffer, it's in use by 1 others at gml_Object_co_mods_Other_72" with mods that use api_get_data()

Bug Fixes

Fixed boats being deleted in multiplayer when clicked rapidly

Fixed bottler liquid type not reset when draining the tank

Fixed the "instance queen end" glitch with slot clicking/dragging

Fixed bottler giving 2 bottles per 50ml in multiplayer

Fixed closing noticeboard quests on gamepad meaning you had to close the whole menu before being able to select a quest button

Fixed uncapping bench / uncapper having incorrect help labels

Fixed Swarmwort seeds not saying they should be placed on water

Fixed Beenjamin asking for a "behaviour behaviour" (what a rascal)

Fixed Raintank menu highlight sprite not having the right outline

Fixed not being able to drink Apicola on gamepad (you poor thirsty bees)

Fixed ";" not being usable for a mapped key

Fixed menus staying open when Save+Quitting, which could sometimes cause issues with the home screen buttons

Modding