Update 0.3.0 is live on Public Test Server!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Deadsiders!

Build 0.3.0.test.8974 is deployed on the Public Test Server. Join the test, it's time to check new stuff.

What's new

Redesigned building mechanics and a new interface

1.The base module menu has been changed to radial and is available by pressing the “B” key. Select a module by pressing the LMB while holding down B;

2.During the installation of a base module, the interface displays tools and resources necessary for building;

3. The character is no longer tied to the construction site: no more progress bars;

4. Three modules are available for simultaneous construction";

5. Resources needed to build a module can be added gradually during construction;

6. Canceling construction or disassembling a base module returns 50% of the resources spent.

Workbench and Steam inventory

We have added a workbench, a new base module and a feature that will allow you to apply camouflage on clothes. The functionality will be expanded in the future.. Steam Inventory integration is automatic.

Two test skins are added to your Steam inventory when you log into the game:

1 of the existing sets of skins for all players;

1 of the existing sets of skins for owners of the Supporter pack.

New effects of bullets hitting various surfaces

More dust, sparks and blood: more realistic visuals that also have practical purpose. Now the point of impact of a bullet is more noticeable, which helps you adjust the firing faster during combat.

Fixes:

Fixed an infinite stack of corner base walls;

Fixed collision of bullets and a character with a world blocker;

Fixed the inability of the server to restart without players online;

Fixed the walkie-talkie reactions to fast travel NPCs;

Fixed incorrect rendering distance of the placed explosive charge.

Survey

Please, take the SURVEY after testing: it helps us make the game better. You can edit your answers at any moment.

Warning!

The release of the 0.3.0 update on the live servers will be accompanied by a wipe. All bases will be taken down. Craft kits of the base modules stored in the inventory will also be deleted. Other items placed in the safe zone storage will not be affected by wipe.

The game community provides significant support in the development of the game, taking an active part in testing updates and helping us to make the game better. Join us.

Public Test Server s available to all players who have the game in the Steam library.

Public Test Server s available to all players who have the game in the Steam library.

How to connect to the Public Test Server (PTS):

Right-click Deadside in your Steam library; click on Properties …;

in your Steam library; click on Properties …; Choose BETAS, then select the "public_test_server - PTS" branch from the drop-down menu;

Wait for an update to download and launch the game;

Connect to one of the available official PTS servers depending on your location.

How to switch back to the live version of the game:

Right-click Deadside in your Steam library, then click on Properties …;

in your Steam library, then click on Properties …; Choose BETAS, then select the "None" branch from the drop-down menu;

Wait for an update to download and launch the game;

Connect to one of the available official live servers depending on your location.

[/i][/quote]

