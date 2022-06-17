Hotfix v3.0.564.2306 - Changelog

Greetings!

With our 4.27 Engine update release yesterday, we've been monitoring our platforms for any issues that would arise during the release. While we were pretty confident in our release we acknowledge that there are many issues still to resolve and we will work continuously until these issues are all resolved.

Given the volume of bug reports, we are sorting through the ones that are having the biggest impact on gameplay and fixing those issues. Over the next few weeks we will update regularly and patch as many issues as we can ahead of the Steam Summer Sale.

We want to thank all of our players for their help in reporting issues to us and we encourage you to continue reporting issues and giving us feedback as we move ahead. This hotfix fixes some of the more immediate issues like the VOIP, Reverb, RCON and other various bugs.

We are currently focusing on fixing the issues caused by what we believe is desync and latency, these includes issues such as grenades and smokes disappearing, vehicles not behaving correctly and other bugs related to the network.

As per usual you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.564.2306

Adjusted the Section & Commander audio being very quiet.

Adjusted Local distance volume drop-off to make sure audio fades more naturally.

Adjusted Radio Filter to be less muffled.

Adjusted In vehicle attenuation to fix muffled crew comms.

Adjusted sound reverb to be less extreme when inside buildings and under objects.

Fixed RCON Plugin which was disabled in code.

Temporarily changed main menu font due to incompatibility with Chinese locale, causing buttons to disappear. NOTE: We recommend a temporary fix which will allow you to play. Right click the game -> Properties -> Launch Options and type in " -culture=en " without quotation marks.

We recommend a temporary fix which will allow you to play. Right click the game -> Properties -> Launch Options and type in " " without quotation marks. Disabled some unnecessary debug logging that could result in TPS loss and latency.

Reduced light shaft intensity and brightness on St Mere Eglise Offensive 01

Arnhem main adjustments: Moved mains away from their closest cap point on Offensive and RAAS layers

Reduced light shaft intensity and brightness on Arnhem rain layer

Fixed a pond in Doorwerth that you'd drown standing in.

Added Rearm button to Flak 38.

Fixed Panzer II Engine sound loop.

Fixed gunner on BMW R75 being offset.

Fixed BMW R75 MG rotation.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

[/url]

