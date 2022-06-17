 Skip to content

The Questing update for 17 June 2022

Bug Hotfix (v1.0 - 18/6/22)

The Questing update for 17 June 2022

Bug Hotfix (v1.0 - 18/6/22)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Currently Discovered Bugs

  1. A bug in which a character falls under the terrain
  2. A bug that customization system does not work properly
  3. A bug where the character is constantly rising when jumping
  4. A bug where Golem doesn't follow the player properly

Additional Functions

  1. The "Escape!" button has been added to the in-game Menu UI. If you can't move, escape is possible through the "Escape!" button. However, be careful as it returns to the starting position.
  2. When an item is discarded in the inventory UI, it is not permanently deleted and is created as a drop item around the player

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed a bug where the character would rise continuously when jumping
  2. Fixed a bug that overlap equipment, hair, whiskers, etc. when loading games
  3. Fixed a bug where monsters break through the building installed on the map

In addition, it would be helpful if you could find bugs or write good ideas or necessary functions in the community->discussion! I will continue to update and try to make it more like a game. Thank you.

