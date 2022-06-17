 Skip to content

Spell Cast update for 17 June 2022

16.06.2022 Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Additions

  • Korean language added
  • Now you can see what the characters are doing in general

Changes

  • Auto pause is disabled for default but you can open it from settings
  • Stage 1 spawn limit increased 12 to 14
  • Stage 1 spawn limit increased 15 to 17
  • Boss 1 Health increased
  • Boss 2 Health increased
  • Boss 2 Attack Range increased
  • Boss 3 Health increased
  • Boss 3 Attack Range increased

Fixes

  • Improved performance loss due to too many objects accumulating
  • Fixed Chinese language character issue
  • Fixed Japanase language character issue

