16.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Additions

Korean language added

Now you can see what the characters are doing in general

Changes

Auto pause is disabled for default but you can open it from settings

Stage 1 spawn limit increased 12 to 14

Stage 1 spawn limit increased 15 to 17

Boss 1 Health increased

Boss 2 Health increased

Boss 2 Attack Range increased

Boss 3 Health increased

Boss 3 Attack Range increased

Fixes