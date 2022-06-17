16.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
Additions
- Korean language added
- Now you can see what the characters are doing in general
Changes
- Auto pause is disabled for default but you can open it from settings
- Stage 1 spawn limit increased 12 to 14
- Stage 1 spawn limit increased 15 to 17
- Boss 1 Health increased
- Boss 2 Health increased
- Boss 2 Attack Range increased
- Boss 3 Health increased
- Boss 3 Attack Range increased
Fixes
- Improved performance loss due to too many objects accumulating
- Fixed Chinese language character issue
- Fixed Japanase language character issue
Changed files in this update