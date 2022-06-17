Reentry has been updated to 0.91 - CSM performance, stability and bug fixes



I'm happy to share that Reentry has been updated to version 0.91!

This update mainly focuses on improving existing features, and contains a huge Apollo CSM performance boost, and Apollo save states.

Note: If this build causes issues for you, you can use the Steam Beta Tabs to roll back to version 0.90.

Apollo CSM performance improvements

The Apollo CSM has been and still is a beast to render in real-time. In this update, I have tried to improve this. Different optimizations and rendering systems are used to improve the performance of the Apollo CSM in desktop mode, while trying to maintain the visual quality of its interior. Significant changes has been made to it, so please report any new issues you experience with it.



The view above renders at 60-70 fps with max settings (probes at med) on my hardware compared to 20-25 fps before.

Reflection Probes updates

The way reflection probes works have been altered to improve performance. This affects all programs where reflection probes are enabled. Setting probes to OFF will use an alternative ambient reflection model to remove the completely dark shadows.

In-game docs

Pressing SHIFT+M (can be rebound) will now open an in-game browser capable of rendering pdfs. Each program has a library with common documents needed during missions. In addition, the browser can be used to open other documents you might need.



Apollo Save State / Inverted CSM burns after TEI

A big issue related to save states that caused inverted burns post-TEI has been fixed. This will require you to re-create any save states after TEI. This save state issue is also present in all other save states in Lunar Orbit, but does not affect general mission performance (as far as I know).

Other updates