June 17, 2022 - Patch Notes

About Difficulty
Redout 2 is not meant to be an easy game. The skill ceiling is high by design and we want players to feel challenged. At the same time, we also have a series of Auto Calibration systems so casual players can enjoy the game as well.
With that said, Redout 2 launched with a steeper level of difficulty than we had intended and below in patch 1.0.4 are some changes to help make that better.
Tutorial
- Boosting thresholds have been adjusted for Silver and Bronze in the Rookie Academy.
General
- Various tweaks have been made depending on the level of difficulty for each player. This does not affect Master or Nightmare difficulty.
- Fixed the Auto Calibration Threshold difficulty assigned for each player depending on their race results.
Changed files in this update