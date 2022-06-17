June 17, 2022 - Patch Notes

About Difficulty

Redout 2 is not meant to be an easy game. The skill ceiling is high by design and we want players to feel challenged. At the same time, we also have a series of Auto Calibration systems so casual players can enjoy the game as well.

With that said, Redout 2 launched with a steeper level of difficulty than we had intended and below in patch 1.0.4 are some changes to help make that better.

Tutorial

Boosting thresholds have been adjusted for Silver and Bronze in the Rookie Academy.

General