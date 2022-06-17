 Skip to content

Redout 2 update for 17 June 2022

June 17, 2022 - Patch Notes

Build 8958544

About Difficulty

Redout 2 is not meant to be an easy game. The skill ceiling is high by design and we want players to feel challenged. At the same time, we also have a series of Auto Calibration systems so casual players can enjoy the game as well.

With that said, Redout 2 launched with a steeper level of difficulty than we had intended and below in patch 1.0.4 are some changes to help make that better.

Tutorial

  • Boosting thresholds have been adjusted for Silver and Bronze in the Rookie Academy.

General

  • Various tweaks have been made depending on the level of difficulty for each player. This does not affect Master or Nightmare difficulty.
  • Fixed the Auto Calibration Threshold difficulty assigned for each player depending on their race results.
